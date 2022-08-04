August 4, 2022
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, security personnel surround Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, at left, after drones armed with explosives detonated as he was giving a speech in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 4, 2018.

