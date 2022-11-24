November 24, 2022
The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, inaugurating a monument to the leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro (1926-2016), in a square in Moscow.

