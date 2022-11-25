November 24, 2022
East Berliners climb atop the Berlin Wall with the help of West Berliners in the early morning hours of Nov. 10, 1989. Photo: Jockel Finck AP.

East Berliners climb atop the Berlin Wall with the help of West Berliners in the early morning hours of Nov. 10, 1989. Photo: Jockel Finck AP.