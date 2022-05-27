The US Department of State’s coordinator for the Summit of the Americas, Kevin O’Reilly, confirmed that the United States will not invite Venezuela or Nicaragua to the event, which will be held from June 6-10 in Los Angeles.

During an appearance before the Senate, O’Reilly was questioned by Congressman Marco Rubio, who asked him about the invitations of Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas.

O’Reilly responded that the US certainly will not invite President Nicolás Maduro, since they do not recognize him as the head of Venezuela’s government.

In addition, O’Reilly answered with a resounding “no” when asked about the participation of Nicaragua in the summit.

Likewise, Rubio asked if the United States had invited someone from Cuba to the summit, to which the State Department official indicated that this decision rests with the White House, but that to his knowledge it has not been included in the list.

Although the US continues to exclude these countries, it claims that the summit aims for “a broad participation of civil society from each country.”

Although the US authorities have not yet provided a clear response regarding Cuba’s invitation, the island’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has said he will not attend anyhow.

President Díaz-Canel thanked the countries of the region that joined in condemning the US policy of exclusion, and recalled that the US wanted to hold a non-inclusive event from the beginning, in any case.

For his part, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said on Tuesday that Venezuela will have a voice at the Summit of the Americas, as will Cuba and Nicaragua, despite US attempts to silence them.

“Whatever they do in Washington, our voice will be present at the Los Angeles Summit” said President Maduro.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had threatened not to attend the Summit if any country was excluded, indicated that he would make his final decision on Friday.

