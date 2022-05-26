On Tuesday, May 24, during the closing ceremony of the colloquium on the Battle of Pichincha bicentennial, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, rejected the discriminatory nature and exclusion of the United States, whose government decided not to invite Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas scheduled for June in Los Angeles.

“The Summit of the Americas is the summit of the protest against anti-imperialist exclusion. They try to exclude us because they are afraid of the voice of the Bolivarians, they do not want the voice of Bolívar and Chávez to reach them,” he denounced at the closing of the colloquium at the Municipal Theater of Caracas.

RELATED CONTENT: President of Peru Yet to Make Announcement About Attending Summit of the Americas

He asserted that it is an “unjust, totally unjustified, and discriminatory exclusion” in which the imperialist discriminatory role is imposed “against the peoples who fight for our ideas.”

He indicated that there has been great protest by more than 25 governments in Latin America and the Caribbean over Washington’s attempt to exclude the three leftist countries.

RELATED CONTENT: Panama Joins Appeal for Inclusive Summit of the Americas

“At this point, whatever they do in Washington, the voice of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, will reach Los Angeles in the great protests of Los Angeles. Our voice will be present at the summit, regardless of what the US government says,” he assured.

Maduro thanked the prime ministers of the Caribbean islands and their counterparts Luis Arce (Bolivia), Alberto Fernández (Argentina) and “in a very special way” Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) for “their courage, solidarity and support” for the inclusion of Venezuela in the Summit.

“Imperialist gentlemen: they have not been able and will never be able to defeat us. They have not been able to exclude us. There will be surprises. I am buying my ticket. I’m going to walk to a big march in Los Angeles,” he said.

After reflecting on the union that must prevail in the region and the role played by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Maduro affirmed that the path must be one of “union, diversity, democracy, the right of all peoples to demonstrate their own opinions.”

In turn, he indicated that the project of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) was hit by the right, but – he said – sooner rather than later it will be resumed and “will re-emerge like the phoenix.”

Featured image: President Nicolas Maduro (center) with part of his cabinet during the closing of the colloquium on the Pichincha Battle bicentennial. Photo: Presidential Press.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.