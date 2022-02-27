Donetsk and Lugansk: The Role of NATO and the US Strategy

By Rubén Ramos – Feb 23, 2022

The attack on Donetsk and Lugansk is part of a US plan to apply heavy sanctions, together with its European vassals, on Russia, by accusing it of wanting to annex Ukraine. This would hamper Russia’s current economic plan, its ground and space technology development, and its self-defense strategy.

While the United States and its European “vassal states” have denied the geopolitical validity of the “Security Guarantees” peace proposal presented by Russia in December 2021, those very same countries have sent mercenaries and illegal armament to the Donbas region to attack the independent republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Clarification: Since its birth after the end of World War II (WWII), the US and European military apparatus that is NATO has been under the sole command of the United States government. Consequently, the condition of obedience and submission of the European states under the absolute authority of the US government makes them “vassal states.”

NATO: Background and modus operandi

NATO’s structure and operational function arose from the experience of the “secret armies” that the United Kingdom used to appropriate the territories of India and Africa and impose English colonialism at gun-point. The colonies achieved their “independence” in the second half of the last century. As this was only a formality, these former colonies are still subject to the British monarchy through the so-called “Commonwealth” (British Commonwealth of Nations).

Before, during and after the Second World War, England used its “secret armies” to infiltrate and destroy “resistance” movements that had been organized in different European countries against Nazi Germany’s occupation. Simultaneously, England incorporated the experience of the Nazi SS (Schutzstaffel) into its practices of espionage, sabotage, repression, torture, and terrorism.

Based on these “secret armies” and their “stay behind” networks (i.e. those who stay behind and operate from within aterritory), the United States and the United Kingdom built the North Atlantic Organization Treaty Organization (NATO) under supreme Yankee command. Under this model, both the US and the UK have structured their national security systems and all their espionage, assassination and terror apparatuses (CIA, FBI, DEA, USAID to cite the most visible in the US and MI6 in the UK). Moreover, the entire structure and logistics of the US Unified Combatant Commands and its seven [geographic] Areas of Responsibility, plus four Functional Combatant Commands and the Special Operations Commands, have the same origin.

All of NATO’s invasive and terrorist interventions are carried out through secret armies and stay behind networks, as well as so-called “contractors” (I will refer to these later).

The secret armies, the stay behind networks and the contractor companies are made up of and directed by mercenaries with high military and subversive training. These are advanced tactical and infiltration groups that attack under a “false flag” mode. This is what Mr. Biden referred to when pretending to accuse Russia of such methods to spark the alleged invasion of Ukraine. The aforementioned secret armies et al. are all part of a dirty war modality used by the United States and its vassal states throughout the world and are a constitutive part of NATO’s strategies, under the guidance of the CIA and the MI6. Yugoslavia and Libya are illustrative cases from the recent past, and today it is Donbas.

This system of war, terror and death (of which I have mentioned only a few of its many devices) carries out wars, attacks, coups, and regime change operations (Bolivia, Myanmar, Mali, Chad, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso, among the most recent); it plans, implements and executes “springs” and “color revolutions” such as the Euromaidan in Ukraine in 2014; it commits genocides such as those in the Congo, Rwanda, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria; and it conducts assassinations such as those of Yasser Arafat, Hussein, Gaddafi, and Chávez, just to name a few.

The contractors

Since 1990 and under reforms introduced in the UN by the Brahimi-Annan Report on “peacekeeping missions,” some of the functions of such missions have passed into the hands of “specialized private companies.” Such companies, originating in the United States and under the protection and financing of its government, have been named “contractors.”

In 1997, Erik Prince, a former US Navy Seal marine, founded Blackwater USA, also called Blackwater Worldwide and X Services LLC. Its purpose was to bring “peace and security” to countries intervened by the US in the name of democracy, human rights and humanitarian aid. Remember Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Venezuela, Bolivia, and Haiti?

In 2010, Blackwater integrated under the name “Academi” which has nothing academic about it. Academi is currently the most important private US State Department contractor and according to Time magazine, from 2020 onwards, it has been granted $10 billion for “peace and security” operations in the Donbas region.

The Azov Battalion

One of Academi’s “missions” is to commit to the reorganizing and financing of the the Azov Battalion, which is made up of Ukrainian and European mercenaries and neo-Nazi fanatics who “enjoy killing.” The Azov Battalion is led by its current commander Andriy Biletsky, who founded it in 2014. The battalion is trained and armed by the US CIA and the British MI6 and is part of the aforementioned stay behind global networks.

The Battalion is in charge of the attacks perpetrated on the independent republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and uses weapons that were prohibited by the Minsk Treaty. The Treaty recognized the autonomy of Donetsk and Lugansk, but the Ukrainian government does not accept the treaty and the US has sabotaged it.

What the United States wants

The attack on Donetsk and Lugansk is part of a US plan to accuse Russia of wanting to annex Ukraine and thus have free reign to apply “sanctions” on the country together with Europe. This would hamper Russia’s current economic plan, the development of its ground and space technologies and its self-defense strategy. This would impede its gas trade with Europe by burying the Nord Stream pipeline. It may generate problems in its relationship with Belarus, Iran, Syria and especially with China (the US’ main strategic objective), and it may hinder the continuity of its partnerships with Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Argentina.

Through such measures, and as it has already been happening, the US would secure the European market for its fracked shale gas (that is highly polluting before, during and after extraction) and other exports to its vassal states. The war industry controlled by Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman, amongst others, will continue to finance the US and European mainstream media, and to bribe the hawks in the US Congress though its lobbyists, thus further boosting their profits by selling weapons to Europe in order to prevent them from being gobbled up by the Russian boogeyman.

In short, the United States is trying to stop its inevitable displacement as a hegemon from a new multipolar geopolitical world order which would end the unipolarity imposed through US military power. This new world order was anticipated by President Putin at the Munich Security Conference on February 10, 2007. History does not stand still, and there is no Ukraine, no Azov Battalion, no Academi, no Biden that can stop it.

Featured image: The flag of the Donetsk People’s Republic. File photo.

(Alainet)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

