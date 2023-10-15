The second round of early presidential elections in Ecuador will take place this Sunday, after no candidate received more than 50% of votes in the first round held in August. The early elections were declared after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly through the cross death mechanism in order to avoid an impeachment trial. The application of cross death automatically shortened Lasso’s own presidential term also.

More than 13 million Ecuadorians will go to the polls on Sunday, October 15, to elect the new president from the two candidates: Luisa González, a 45-year-old former congresswoman and candidate of the Citizen Revolution (RC) movement led by ex-President Rafael Correa; and Daniel Noboa, candidate for the National Democratic Action (ADN) coalition, a 35-year-old oligarch who is the son of banana magnate Álvaro Noboa, himself a five-time presidential candidate.

In the first round held on August 20, none of the candidates achieved a simple majority of 50% plus one in terms of the valid votes polled. The candidate who wins the second round will succeed Lasso and will finish the 2021-2025 presidential term.

Campaign closure

During the closing of the campaign, Citizen Revolution candidate González said that if she wins, the reality of the country will change. “We are going to have a dignified homeland again, a homeland of opportunities,” she said. “We have never had an Ecuador so destroyed, with such high levels of insecurity, that is why we want to transform the homeland.”

On the other hand, Noboa, in his campaign closure event, said that he will put an end to corruption and impunity. He highlighted that his government will provide security to Ecuadorian families and will fight against narco-terrorist organizations and violence. “We have a sincere, honest project to move the country forward and lay the foundations for progress in the coming years. We will give Ecuador new hope,” he said, forgetting that the oligarchy that he represents has perpetuated poverty and classism in Ecuador for generations.

Gracias Ecuador 🇪🇨💪🏽 Me llevaron a sus casas, fiestas, negocios, pero sobre todo me recibieron en sus familias con la esperanza de un Nuevo Ecuador. Gracias a todos por creer en la nueva generación, junto a ustedes construiremos el país que merecemos. ¡Somos la Nueva… pic.twitter.com/DUadGNWTK0 — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) October 13, 2023

Voting intention surveys

According to the latest surveys carried out by the company Comunicaliza, 41.5% of Ecuadorians consulted would vote for Daniel Noboa, while 36.4% would choose Luisa González.

However, another pollster, Telcodata, predicted a much tighter race, with Noboa getting 36.7% against 36.4% for González.

Another pollster, Negocios & Estrategias, gave Noboa 39% and González 38.63%, which reflects how tight the second round may be.

Venezuelan electoral observation mission

A Venezuelan delegation of electoral observers traveled to Quito to legally accompany the second round.

The Venezuelan mission is comprised of National Assembly deputies Nancy Ascencio, Azucena Jaspe, Carolina García, Enrique Ramos, Carlos Mogollón, and Fernando Bastidas.

