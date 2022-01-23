January 22, 2022

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

Gasoline stealing contraption applied to El Palito Refinery pipeline.
News Security and Defense 

Eight Arrested for Stealing Gasoline from El Palito Refinery Pipeline

orinocotribune , , , , , ,

Venezuelan Minister for Petroleum, Tarek El Aissami informed that, as part of the fight against the fuel mafias, eight members of a criminal gang have been arrested for stealing gasoline from the El Palito Refinery pipeline.

“We continue to advance in the Antimafia Plan,” wrote El Aissami on Twitter. “The PNB’s [Bolivarian National Police] Anti-Organized Crime Directorate has arrested eight suspects in the Los Tubos sector of the Yaritagua old highway, who belonged to a gang stealing gasoline from the El Palito Refinery pipeline.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor Office Launches Telephone Line to Report Fuel Mafias

Minister El Aissami also posted a video showing the perforation in the main pipeline and the hoses attached to the perforation to extract and steal gasoline. The perforation was found in a part of the pipeline between the El Palito Refinery and the Lara state landfill.

The arrests come after President Nicolás Maduro urged pertinent authorities to put an end to the fuel mafias that have hampered the regular distribution and marketing of gasoline in the country.

On Thursday, January 20, Attorney General Tarek William Saab informed that, of the more than 200 complaints that have been registered recently with the Prosecutor’s Office, 15 have already led to investigations and arrests.

 


Featured image: Gasoline stealing contraption applied to El Palito Refinery pipeline. Photo: Twitter / @TareckPSUV

(Últimas Noticias) by Aurig Hernández

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

WANT MORE?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY)

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Website | + posts