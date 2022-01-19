Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor Office Launches Telephone Line to Report Fuel Mafias

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) of Venezuela has launched a telephone line to receive reports and complaints about fuel smuggling by organized crime groups.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab informed that fuel trafficking reports can be made through the line 0800-FISCA-00.

“Justice… as announced by President Nicolás Maduro, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is contributing to the fight against gasoline mafias by activating the phone line 0800-FISCA-00, to receive information and complaints about fuel trafficking,” wrote the attorney general on Twitter.

RELATED CONTENT: Maduro Reveals Statistics on Economic Development During 2022 Annual Speech

1) #JUSTICIA… tal como lo anunciara el ciudadano Presidente de la República @NicolasMaduro el Ministerio Público #MinPublicoVE en su aporte al #combate a las #mafias de la gasolina: activa la línea 0800-FISCA-00 para recibir información y denuncias sobre Tráfico del Combustible — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) January 18, 2022

This announcement comes in response to an order by President Maduro on Saturday, January 15, in his annual address to the nation.

In his speech, the president ordered the competent authorities to put an end to the organized crime groups (mafias) that smuggle fuel and impose their control on fuel supply.

“This is shameful—the mafia that controls the sale and distribution of fuel in this country has to stop,” insisted President Maduro in his annual address. “Enough of these nauseating mobsters! We must expose them and remove their disguise, enough is enough! I want exemplary definitive results.”

Maduro urged Attorney General Saab and the sectoral Vice President for Economy, Tareck El Aissami, to put an end to the proliferation of fuel mafias during the first quarter of 2022 and to bring the criminals to justice.

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Demands End to Fuel Mafias at Gas Stations

1/5 Hemos desplegado un #PlanAntimafias para combatir la distorsión en la distribución del combustible destinado a las estaciones de servicio. En consecuencia, ayer hemos desmantelado una de las mafias del contrabando de gasolina — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) January 18, 2022

In this regard, on Tuesday, January 18, El Aissami announced that an Anti-Mafia Plan has been initiated to combat disruptions in distribution of fuel destined for service stations.

As a result of the abovementioned plan, one of the fuel smuggling mafias in the state of Táchira has already been dismantled.

Three suspects were arrested; of them, a worker from the National Transport Company, identified as Gerson Contreras Acuña, was in charge of diverting fuel to Colombia, in complicity with authorities of that country.

Featured image: Fuel pumps at a PDVSA fuel station. File photo

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.