Electricity Blackouts Reported Sunday in Caracas & Several Venezuelan States

Caracas, June 14 (Special for OrinocoTribune.com)—Power outages were reported in various sectors of Caracas and several states of Venezuela this Sunday, June 13. According to information provided by internet users, the blackout started after 7:00 at night and the service was restored before midnight.

The Caracas neighborhoods affected by the blackout where Los Chorros, Sebucán, Boleíta, Marqués Sur, Campo Rico, Los Ruices, Petare Norte, Los Dos Caminos, Caurimare, Las Mercedes, Macaracuay, La California, La Urbina and Montecristo. It also affected other regions of the Caribbean country.

RELATED CONTENT: #HandsOffVenezuela Monthly Picket Draws Attention to Canada’s Role in Blockade of Venezuela

Twitter users reported that the states affected included Nueva Esparta, Vargas, Trujillo, Mérida, Táchira, Miranda, Aragua, Barinas, Guárico, Portuguesa, Anzoátegui, Carabobo, Zulia, and Falcón.

Venezuela’s Ministry for Electric Energy reported that “after arduous maneuvers carried out by the workforce of the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) in response to the event that occurred in the National Electric System, they proceeded to energize the transmission lines and recover 100% of the service.”

RELATED CONTENT: Canada-Hosted Donors’ Conference: Venezuelaphobia at the Service of the Billionaire Class

Through its Twitter account @mppeevzla, the Ministry for Electric Energy sent its full recognition to the workers of the electricity sector, who are on alert for immediate deployment should any further eventuality arise.

ÚLTIMA HORA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FW6kfOdgx7 — Ministerio de Energía Eléctrica (@mppeevzla) June 14, 2021

Earlier, the load supplied by the Santa Teresa del Tuy Substation was affected, generating an electrical failure in various states of the country, the Ministry reported in another tweet. Corpoelec’s workforce carried out operations to successfully reestablish service in various regions of the nation.

Venezuela, embattled by the illegal US and European blockade, has suffered several power outages in recent years due to a lack of public revenue, caused by the US sanctions on PDVSA, and also because of the difficulties accessing international markets and conducting transactions.

Featured image: View of Caracas in the dark during the blackout. Photo courtesy of Caraota DIgital.

(Special for Orinoco Tribune) by Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza

OT/JRE/SL