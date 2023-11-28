November 27, 2023
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez giving statements to the press ahead of the December 3 Referenum on the Essequibo. Monday, November 27, 2023.  Photo: Vice President's Office.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez giving statements to the press ahead of the December 3 Referenum on the Essequibo. Monday, November 27, 2023.  Photo: Vice President's Office.