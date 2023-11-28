Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated that state security agencies remain active to address any sabotage to the electrical system or the consultative referendum on Essequibo, to be held this Sunday, December 3.

This Monday, November 27, Rodríguez held a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Vice Presidents, where they reviewed all the aspects to be considered for the electoral event that will be held this weekend.

In her speech, Delcy Rodríguez sent a message to those who “are planning” to sabotage the National Electric Service (SEN) after reporting that national authorities are monitoring all essential services so that no irregular event occurs prior to the consultation on the Essequibo territorial dispute.

#EnDetalles || Rodríguez indicó que tras la reunión del Consejo de Vicepresidentes Sectoriales, se ha hecho seguimiento a “potenciales planes de sabotaje” al Referendo Consultivo del #3Dic con la denuncia al ataque del Servicio Eléctrico en el Edo. Bolívar.#27Nov pic.twitter.com/HtH1DBrLXv — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) November 27, 2023

Rodríguez also reported that two days ago in Bolívar state, specifically Puerto Ordaz, bolts from one of the main transmission towers were removed, causing it to fall. “Fortunately, thanks to the work of Corpoelec, the service was recovered promptly,” she added.

“We have addressed potential sabotage plans for the electoral event. We have already detected sabotage plans targeting the SEN, so our security agencies are already connected and articulated to address any situation,” added Vice President Rodríguez.

She explained that the population can be calm so that on December 3, everyone comes to vote at the popular consultation on the Essequibo.

Republic Plan

Rodríguez also explained the progress made for this Sunday’s consultation. She explained that they activated the Republic Plan by deploying more than 356,000 soldiers and police officers throughout the country.

Rodríguez added that, together with the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), the Police, and security agencies, the coordination of the Republic Plan was reviewed with the aim of guaranteeing that all voting centers “are ready” for the consultative referendum on December 3.

“As our head of state, Nicolás Maduro said that nothing will prevent Venezuelans from going to vote in defense of our Essequibo this December 3,” said Rodríguez

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

