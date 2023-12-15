December 15, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali shake hands as they meet amid tensions over the Essequibo dispute, in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thursday December 14, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.

