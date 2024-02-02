Evidence is emerging about the conspiracies by US federal agencies against Venezuela, which corroborates the accusations of the Venezuelan government regarding the recently unveiled coup plots. The US mainstream media The Associated Press (AP) has published an article with evidence of espionage activities in Venezuela by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

A secret memo obtained by @AP details a covert operation by the DEA that sent informants into Venezuela to record and build drug cases against top leaders – a plan the U.S. acknowledged was arguably a violation of international law. w/ @JimMustian https://t.co/zcwd04t9Bs — Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) February 1, 2024

The AP report refers to a confidential memorandum obtained by AP that details a year-long undercover operation by the DEA, which aimed at building drug trafficking cases against the country’s leaders. The report, written by Joshua Goodman and Jim Mustian and published on February 1, points out that the operation constituted a flagrant violation of international law by the DEA and the US government, an inconvenient fact even acknowledged by the US authorities.

The operation, carried out in 2018, consisted of sending undercover agents to surreptitiously record and build drug-trafficking cases against Venezuelan government officials, including President Nicolás Maduro, as part of an expansion of “Operation Money Badger,” an initiative created by the US government in 2013 to target Venezuelans.

The plan, which aimed to have undercover DEA informants record high-ranking Venezuelan officials accused by the US government of involvement in drug trafficking-related activities, was approved by the Sensitive Activities Review Committee. This is despite it violating Venezuelan and international laws by failing to inform the country’s authorities. Moreover, the DEA and all other US agencies were banned from Venezuela by ex-President Hugo Chávez 20 years ago.

According to the AP report, the memo exposing the DEA conspiracy in Venezuela was revealed by accident. The memo was inadvertently uploaded to a file-sharing website by the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan during a bribery trial involving two DEA agents, and was removed after an AP reporter began asking about it.

In internal documents, the DEA acknowledges its involvement, which surprised officials and former agency officials consulted by the AP because of the risk of the scheme coming to light.

The AP journalists who wrote the report expressed their uneasiness at the revelation, stating that “the revelation threatens to roil already fraught relations with Maduro’s socialist government and could deepen resentment of the US across Latin America over perceived meddling. It also offers a rare window into the lengths the DEA was willing to go to fight the drug war in a country that banned US drug agents nearly two decades ago.”

It is a widely known fact that DEA, as well as other US spy agencies such as the CIA, play a key role in the configuration of the United States as a true narco-state. These agencies have attempted to implicate Venezuela in a false narrative of drug trafficking as part of the US hybrid war to demonize the country, in addition to the false narratives of terrorism and authoritarianism.

Precisely in 2018, when the Operation Money Badger was going on according to the AP report, the Trump administration intensified its attacks against the government of President Maduro as part of the US “war on drugs” and the failed strategy of “maximum pressure” to overthrow the Venezuelan government.

The lack of discretion of the United States regarding its covert activities is not surprising either, given that CIA chief William Burns already admitted that the US feels threatened by the rise of geopolitical actors such as China and Russia, and prides himself on taking advantage of any disaffection among Russian government officials or supporters to recruit collaborators for his agency.

The report published by AP corroborates the investigations carried out by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office and intelligence agencies, in which the DEA, the CIA, and the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) are implicated. This proves that the United States is sabotaging the Barbados Agreements. Furthermore, the evidence revealed accidentally supports the measures adopted by the Venezuelan government to safeguard the peace, sovereignty and stability of the country. The Venezuelan Government has affirmed that it will not yield to the US government’s blackmail tactics in maintaining its commitment to the agreements reached in the national dialogue with all sectors of the country.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

