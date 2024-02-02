The first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, shared his analysis on who could replace María Corina Machado as the far-right opposition’s presidential candidate in 2024, given that Machado is disqualified from holding political office.

During his TV program Con el Mazo Dando, Cabello noted that, following the Venezuelan Supreme Court’s ratification of Machado’s political disqualification, the US Government will intervene in replacing her with another candidate of the opposition.

At the top of the list of substitutes is head of the opposition Unitary Platform’s delegation for the dialogue with the Venezuelan government, Gerardo Blyde.

In a previous episode of the program, Diosdado Cabello said that Blyde would be proposed by the secretary of Democratic Action party, Henry Ramos Allup.

Manuel Rosales is also in the list; he is the strongest candidate according to National Assembly Deputy Cabello. Last week, Cabello had expressed that the US government is promoting Rosales as the opposition’s presidential candidate.

Delsa Solórzano and Juan Pablo Guanipa can also be substitutes for Machado. However, Cabello added that there is a fifth aspirant who has Machado’s “absolute confidence but whom nobody wants [as candidate].”

“The first one is Blyde, the second choice, who is stronger, is Manuel Rosales, the third is Delsa, the fourth is Guanipa, and the fifth is a person of María Corina’s absolute confidence but whom nobody wants,” Cabello said.

He added that all of them are trying to be in Machado’s good graces so that she chooses them as her substitute, although she already announced that she would not name another candidate.

Venezuela is not afraid of US threats

In his program, the parliamentarian stressed that Venezuela is not afraid of the United States’ threats of imposing sanctions.

A estas alturas no nos importan las amenazas del imperio#TodoMalNoVas pic.twitter.com/IB21LQ69vx — Con el Mazo Dando (@ConElMazoDando) February 1, 2024

“They are not going to scare us, I assure you, they are not going to scare us,” he said. “Now they are giving us an ultimatum, but I think that the ultimatum is for their henchmen here. I am going to repeat this a thousand times, if the United States or any other country in the world tries to do something against Venezuela, we will move against their lackeys here. I don’t care what they say, they are traitors.”

He added that the disqualified politicians have no possibility of participating in the upcoming presidential elections.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

