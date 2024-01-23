At a press conference, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino reiterated that the Venezuelan Bolivarian Armed Force (FANB) will respond forcefully against violence and vile actions that seek to harm Venezuelan society. Venezuelan intelligence has recently “discovered five conspiracies against the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro,” reported Padrino. “We will have zero tolerance against unscrupulous traitors.”

“Throughout 2023 and the beginning of 2024, we have seen with indignation that the Venezuelan far-right, with the shameless support of the [US] Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has taken up the worn-out script of coups, interference, and interventionism in Venezuela,” wrote Padrino this Tuesday, January 22, at the beginning of a statement issued by the Venezuelan Defense Ministry.

Below is the unofficial translation of the statement:

Throughout 2023 and the beginning of 2024, we have seen with indignation that the Venezuelan far-right, with the shameless support of the [United States] Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has taken up the worn-out script of coups, interference, and interventionism in Venezuela; perverse mechanisms deployed in their desperate search to assault political power. As part of such actions, they have unfortunately managed to recruit professionals from the Bolivarian National Armed Force [FANB], some active and others in active reserve, who in an openly mercenary manner have lent themselves to vileness and betrayal. Fortunately, the institution has antibodies in its members, and counterintelligence organizations have detected, in the last year alone, five conspiracies, which have been duly neutralized, highlighting that they have contemplated the assassination of the president of the republic.

In this regard, we categorically reject these criminal and terrorist acts that flagrantly attack the legitimately constituted government system, the authorities and institutions of the state, and the peace of the Venezuelan people. We will have zero tolerance for unscrupulous traitors, which is why we have requested, from our Commander in Chief, their immediate demotion and expulsion from the FANB, as per the traditions and moral codes of the organization, without prejudice to the consequences that may arise from the application of justice, for which we advocate before the competent institutions for the maximum penalties.

It is important to keep in mind that in the face of the presidential elections scheduled for this year, imperialism and its subordinate allies externally and internally in the country will surely seek to sabotage national peace, as well as the undergoing economic and social recovery, through the strategy of leading us back to violence, polarization and fragmentation of Venezuelan society. WE WILL NOT ALLOW IT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES! We will continue to decisively support the dialogue efforts that the Bolivarian Government [of Venezuela] constantly carries out to carry out the aforementioned elections with total and absolute normality. It should be noted that we have already begun training tasks for military personnel to guarantee the free exercise of the right to vote, through the Republic Plan.

Likewise, we will continue to support with all our means and force the five precious national consensuses reached, namely: growth of the new economic model; the peace of the nation and the union of Venezuelans; the fight against criminal sanctions; the consolidation of the social welfare state; and the recovery of Guayana Esequiba. All of the above, without a doubt, will allow the definitive takeoff towards an irreversible state of development and prosperity.

In the face of any destabilizing attempt, we will respond forcefully in perfect civic–military fusion, strictly adhering to the Constitution and laws of the Republic. In this sense, we ratify our absolute loyalty and unconditional support to citizen Nicolás Maduro Moros, Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and our Commander in Chief. We will carry out with discipline and professionalism the important missions that he has requested from us: the fight against any type of criminal organization that affects the safety of citizens; the frontal fight against drug trafficking and transnational crime; the eradication of illegal mining; and the execution of operations that guarantee the comprehensive defense of the nation. Likewise, we will work harder on the beautiful task of the BRICOMILES to continue recovering educational and health centers.

Finally, counting on the high political awareness that our people have achieved to avoid falling into violent provocations, we reiterate the call for peace, concord, and reunion, because only in this way will we be able to move forward together, preserving intact the inalienable right to be free, sovereign, and independent.

All of Venezuela should be respected!

Chávez Lives!… The Homeland continues! Independence and socialist homeland! We will live and we will prevail! The sun of Venezuela rises in Essequibo! Independence or nothing! Always loyal, traitors never!

Caracas, January 22, 2024

Vladimir Padrino López, General in Chief

In a confession presented this Tuesday by Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, one of the leaders of the recent coup plots, Army Captain Anyelo Heredia, revealed that at the beginning of January, the far-right politician María Corina Machado was named as part of the coup plot along with far-right “influencers” based abroad, including Tamara Sujú, Wender Villalobos, Norbey Marin, María Barraez, Mario Carratú Molina, and José Antonio Colina.

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects. Many also expect that Interpol Red Notices will be issued, as many of them live in the United States. For unknown reasons, the name of María Corina Machado was redacted from the confession video released by the Public Ministry, with the audio and the caption being censored. However, it is clear from a cursory viewing of the video that the edited name was that of María Corina Machado.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

