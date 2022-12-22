December 22, 2022
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest after the government announced a nationwide state of emergency following a week of protests sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru December 15, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

