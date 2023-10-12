October 12, 2023
Photo composition showing a Hamas shield next to a map of Palestine (left) along portrait photos of Western politicians such as Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and in the background a large explosion . Photo: PressTV.

Photo composition showing a Hamas shield next to a map of Palestine (left) along portrait photos of Western politicians such as Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and in the background a large explosion . Photo: PressTV.