The number of Palestinians killed during the Israeli genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has risen to over 1,100, while the number of wounded has exceeded 5,339, according to reports from the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli army declared that the death toll within the Israeli settler entity had reached 1,200, and that more than 2,700 people had been injured so far.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health noted that two of the dead were from an ambulance targeted by one of the bombs dropped by the Israeli occupation forces.

Added to the occupation’s blockade that keeps medicine and help from getting into Gaza to care for those injured by the Israeli bombings, the electricity company supplying Gaza has announced that it has already cut off the electricity service because they do not have any more fuel to keep the plant operating; another result of the Israeli blockade.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 260,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in the Gaza Strip due to heavy bombardment from the Israeli occupation forces by air, land, and sea.

So far, over 263,934 people in Gaza have fled their homes, according to an OCHA report on Tuesday, October 10. The report further warned that the number is expected to increase as the hours go by.

According to the UN office, citing Palestinian authorities, Israeli attacks and bombings have destroyed more than 1,000 homes in this latest barrage of attacks, and 560 have been left uninhabitable due to damage.

Among the displaced include approximately 175,500 people, who are housed in 88 schools run by the UNRWA, the UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees. More than 14,500 are living across 12 government schools, while nearly 74,000 would be with relatives and neighbors or housed in churches and other spaces.

OCHA commented that the recent number of internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip represents the highest number since the 50-day escalation of hostilities between occupation forces and resistance fighters in 2014.

Since the beginning of these new attacks against the Gaza Strip, Israel has imposed a total siege that prevents the entry of food, water, fuel, and electricity, which directly opposes established international human rights conventions.

In the West Bank, the number of Palestinians killed has increased to 23, after two young men, Abd al-Rahman Faraj and Ali al-Abbasi, were killed by Israeli occupation bullets in the Ain al-Luza neighborhood of Silwan, in the city of Jerusalem, while another 130 people were injured in the region.

VP Delcy Rodríguez comments

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez made a statement this Wednesday, October 11, that currently, before the eyes of the world, a genocide is being committed against the Palestinian people, by the Israeli occupation preventing them from receiving humanitarian aid or access to basic services such as water or electricity.

“The life of a Palestinian child is worth the same as the life of an Israeli child,” said Rodríguez from the 6th Meeting of the International Forum of Energy 2023, held in Moscow, Russia. “The life of an Israeli child is worth the same as that of a Palestinian child, which is why we ask that the violence stop. At this time [the Israeli occupation has] already cut off the electricity to Gaza, and the power plant is no longer able to operate.”

Rodríguez reiterated Venezuela’s rejection of the attacks by the Israeli armed forces against the population of the Gaza Strip. “Stop the genocide against the Palestinian people,” she added. “This is a situation that [the actions of the Palestinian Resistance] derived from the accumulation of frustrations, for decades, of the Palestinian people who have been kept from finding, in so-called multilateral spaces, a way to claim or to assert their historical and human rights.”

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

