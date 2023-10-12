October 12, 2023
A Palestinian man carries the body of his son murdered in overnight Israeli bombings during a funeral procession in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Photo: AFP.

A Palestinian man carries the body of his son murdered in overnight Israeli bombings during a funeral procession in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Photo: AFP.