Foreign Affairs Minister Plasencia on Official Visit to Russia

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia, arrived in Russia to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, with whom he plans to discuss various issues.

Through a tweet, Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry indicated that this will be the first formal meeting between Plasencia and Lavrov.

María Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported last week that both foreign ministers “will exchange opinions on ways to contribute to the political solution of internal differences in Venezuela, without external interference.”

The government of Venezuela announced the suspension of its delegation’s participation in the third round of the Mexico Talks, following the abduction and illegal extradition of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab by the United States.

In this dialogue, Russia and the Netherlands played the role of international companions in the negotiations facilitated by the Kingdom of Norway, in order to help resolve the differences between political sectors in Venezuela.

Featured image: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the last UN General Assembly in New York. File photo courtesy of the MPPRE.

