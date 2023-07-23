Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil is currently on an official visit in Türkiye,during which he will be meeting with the country’s national authorities, with a special focus on his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

#21jul En nombre del Presidente @NicolasMaduro, hemos llegado a Türkiye 🇹🇷 donde sostendremos una reunión con el Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Hakan Fidan para revisar la agenda bilateral y continuar profundizando lazos de cooperación para el beneficio mutuo de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/DYFoGMqL6f — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 21, 2023

According to Gil’s Twitter post on Friday, July 21, his visit aims to bolster economic relations between the two nations, emphasizing sovereignty and mutual benefits for their people, while also playing a role in shaping the emerging multipolar world.

Gil will continue the work initiated by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during the latter’s visit to Ankara as a guest for the reelected president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration in June 2023.

🇻🇪🤝🇹🇷 Seguimos trabajando para llevar las relaciones de cooperación a otro nivel con la hermana República de Türkiye. Junto al Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores @HakanFidan, hemos firmado un acuerdo para la promoción y protección recíproca de inversiones. pic.twitter.com/1zwanunf8C — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 21, 2023

Gil and Fidan have signed an agreement to mutually promote and safeguard investments between their two countries, with the aim of elevating the bilateral trade exchange to three billion USD.

Por instrucciones del presidente @NicolasMaduro firmamos, junto al Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Hakan Fidan, un acuerdo para la promoción y protección recíproca de inversiones con la meta de llevar el intercambio comercial a 3 mil millones de dólares . pic.twitter.com/y9EsxnYVcv — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 21, 2023

Venezuela and Türkiye share strong ties in political, social, and economic spheres. President Maduro has expressed appreciation for the people and government of Türkiye, highlighting their unwavering support and assistance, even during challenging times.

Earlier this year, Maduro expounded on Venezuela’s ability to open up to productive investment from all sectors and to build partnerships and alliances in the agricultural, oil, petrochemical, and gas sectors.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

