The president Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ratified that Venezuela is aimed at strengthening strategic relationship with Türkiye.

President Maduro, who was present at the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday, June 3, stated that bilateral relations between the two governments will continue on the path of brotherhood and cooperation.

“The best wishes and the greatest success to our brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in this new stage, which undoubtedly will be one of development and prosperity for Türkiye,” President Maduro wrote on social media.

Los mejores deseos y el mayor de los éxitos a nuestro hermano Presidente Recep Tayyip Erdoğan en esta nueva etapa de gestión, que sin duda será de desarrollo y prosperidad para Türkiye. Las relaciones bilaterales de nuestros gobiernos continuarán por el camino de la hermandad y… pic.twitter.com/VYQbY4uUwU — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 3, 2023

The president added that Venezuela has friendship, solidarity and support for the peoples of the world. “We are sons and daughters of Bolívar, a homeland that is an example of resistance, dignity and courage. Long live our Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy!” he added.

Venezuela cuenta con la amistad, la solidaridad y el apoyo de los pueblos del mundo. Somos hijos e hijas de Bolívar, una Patria que es ejemplo de resistencia, dignidad y valentía. ¡Viva nuestra Diplomacia Bolivariana de Paz! pic.twitter.com/55o8bDazTb — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 3, 2023

President Maduro participated in the swearing-in ceremony of re-elected Erdoğan at the Presidential Compound in Ankara, Türkiye.

President Maduro highlighted Venezuela’s relations with Türkiye. “We are fortunate to have Türkiye, a close and supportive ally,” he said. “Venezuela will always have the best disposition to strengthen the deep bilateral relationship with affection and respect. We will continue working for the well-being of our peoples!”

The Venezuelan president also sent warm regards to the people of Türkiye on behalf of Venezuela.

Extraordinaria y emotiva Ceremonia de Toma de Posesión del compañero Recep Tayyip Erdoğan como Presidente de la República de Türkiye. ¡Felicitaciones a todo el pueblo turco! Comienza una nueva etapa de prosperidad y bienestar. Reciban el abrazo de la República Bolivariana de… pic.twitter.com/kWoUnRLnGE — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 3, 2023

During his inauguration speech, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked President Maduro for coming from afar to accompany him and for his support during the recent earthquake that hit the region a few month ago, that many analyst believed was going to affect his re-election chances.

The great friendship between the two leaders was highlighted by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, who wrote in a tweet, “Diplomacy and friendship between the peoples of Venezuela and Türkiye in a photo: President Maduro and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan share a brotherly greeting in Ankara to deepen relations of brotherhood and cooperation.”

La diplomacia y amistad entre los pueblos de Venezuela y Türkiye en una foto: El presidente @NicolasMaduro y el mandatario turco Recep Tayyip Erdoğan comparten un saludo fraternal en Ankara para profundizar las relaciones de hermandad y cooperación.#VenezuelaYTürkiyeUnidas pic.twitter.com/iwmrn1Y8Lc — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) June 3, 2023

Erdoğan has stood out as an important figure in international politics especially for his ability to balance the European and Asian geopolitical scenes.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.