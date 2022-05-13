Foreign Ministry: Brussels Conference Won’t Reflect Any Commitment to Help Syrian People

Damascus, SANA- Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that Syria reaffirms its stance regarding the so-called “Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” that will be held on May 9th and 10th, especially since such conferences, in their current form, don’t agree with the principles of the UN regulating humanitarian action and are held without participation of the main country concerned, which is the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Ministry said in a statement on Monday that those conferences do not reflect any real commitment to help the Syrian people regain their rights, particularly if “we consider the fact that countries organizing or participating in these conferences occupy or support the occupation of part of the Syrian lands and loot the resources of the Syrian people in cooperation with their tools of the separatist militias.”

RELATED CONTENT: Biden Regime Massacres Syrian Civilians, Claims Death of New ISIS Head

The ministry added that those same countries are also imposing economic blockade and unilateral coercive measures on the Syrian people in an inhuman manner, which have affected even the ability to secure their basic requirements like fuel, food and medicine, which clearly contradicts the declared goal of these conferences.

It indicated that it is no longer a secret to anyone the extent to which the organizing countries of the conference are politicizing the issue of providing humanitarian aid and linking it to political preconditions that have nothing to do with the requirements and objectives of humanitarian act , including obstructing the reconstruction process, implementing steadfastness and early recovery projects, hindering the return of refugees and insisting not to support them inside Syria after their return to it.

The ministry clarified that what would once again stress the extent of politicization of this issue is the failure to invite the Russian Federation or other countries with a balanced stance to participate in the sixth Brussels Conference for purely political reasons that have nothing to do with the situation in Syria.

RELATED CONTENT: Sabbagh: Western Coercive Measures Escalate Suffering of Millions of Syrians

It went on to say that Syria, before it was stricken by Western-backed terrorism in particular, was a self-sufficient country enjoying high levels of economic growth and was not subject to any external debt or in need of any assistance.

On the contrary, Syria was at the forefront of the countries hosting refugees from countries of the region and abroad, and provided them with everything it could without any discrimination or politicization, the statement concluded.

Featured image: The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates (photo by SANA).

(Syrian Arab News Agency)

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.