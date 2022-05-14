Ukraine-Russia: Sanctions Against a ‘Pro-Russian’ Professor from the University of Montreal, or Freedom of Speech?

By Arnold August – May 9, 2022

Starting on March 23, Canadian state-owned French-language media, Radio-Canada, and private French-language media outlets in Quebec, launched a campaign to sanction a University of Montreal professor. The campaign then spread to a Toronto daily and even into the US. What’s going on? Apparently, it is because the professor concerned is “pro-Russian.” I propose to set the record straight.

Radio-Canada, funded by Canadian taxpayers, dealt a first blow on March 23. Journalist Romain Schué, working for the Radio-Canada French-language news channel RDI, headlined an accusatory article with the ominous word “malaise,” referring to a certain “uneasiness” at the University of Montreal following remarks made by Professor Michael J. Carley on social media. Mr. Schué took snippets from Professor Carley’s Twitter feed, which quickly attracted derogatory comments, fostering the notion of a non-sensical, hair-brained professor. The article was also based on anonymous quotations hostile to Professor Carley. Mr. Schué appears to want to discredit the professor out of hand, dismissing him as “pro-Russian” or “pro-Putin.” Such characterisation intentionally leaves out the fact that Carley is a professor of history with more than 50 years of research and publishing on Soviet and Russian foreign policy. He has done extensive research in Russian archives and seeks to explain Soviet perspectives from a Russian vantage point. There are few people working today in any language who have done as much work on interwar Soviet foreign policy.

It can be surmised that in the current environment of Russophobia, the appellation “pro-Russian” or “pro-Putin” might be more than enough to sink the said professor at the University. Our journalist, Romain Schué, does not seem embarrassed by the ironic fact that his main source of information against the professor is derived from American sources. For example, in denigrating the Strategic Culture Foundation, in which Mr. Carley published some articles, Schué cites the U.S. State Department view that the Strategic Culture Foundation is “managed by Russian information services and is very close to the Kremlin.” Furthermore, the source provided by Mr. Schué to discredit a Carley tweet about the strike against the maternity hospital in Mariupol, was a Radio-Canada program on its own RDI channel specializing in supposedly “decoding fake information” (dealt with in detail below). This media outlet relies in turn on the American ABC and allied British BBC. This situation requires some serious contemplation. In any case, as a historian, by using Russian and other sources, Professor Carley clarifies and expands the Russian perspective. He may be taking sides, but this position stems from a reading of sources, studies and his own investigative trips to Russia. He is an expert with a long-term view of relations between Russia and the West.

The manner in which Mr. Schué’s article is written demonstrates an increasingly ugly attempt to keep the US-Canada-NATO narrative on the Ukraine-Russia conflict as airtight as possible. I have rarely seen such an effort made to impose a blanket media blackout. It is the sort of atmosphere that prevails when a country is at war, and Canada is indeed now at war with Russia, using Ukraine as proxy.

The original article published by RDI on March 23 that led to the accusations against the professor is translated into English from the original French. However, the current updated French version includes a very brief reference to an April 4 press release issued by Professor Carley. The main thrust of the article remains the same. Read the English here to reach your own conclusions.

Who is Professor Michael J. Carley?

According to the University of Montreal website, Michael Jabara Carley was born in Brooklyn, New York and studied at George Washington University and Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. After having been professor of history at Akron University (Ohio), he became director of the Department of History at the University of Montreal (2007-2014). As a full professor, he pursues his research on relations between the USSR/Russian Federation and Western countries.

He was a member of CÉRIUM (Centre d’études et de recherches internationales de l’Université de Montréal – University of Montreal Centre for International Studies and Research) but was dropped unceremoniously with the stroke of a pen by the director of that Centre, simply on the basis of the RDI article.

Professor Carley is a specialist in international relations in the 20th century and on the history of Russia and the Soviet Union. His research interests focus on relations of the Soviet Union with Western Europe and the United States between 1917 and 1945. He is the author of three books (two of which have been translated into several languages) and about 100 articles and essays on French intervention in the Russian Civil War (1917-1921), on Soviet relations with the Great Powers between the two world wars, on questions of “appeasement,” on the origins and conduct of the Second World War, and on topical issues. He is the author of over 115 book chapters, and his articles has been the recipient of some 15 awards. His works have been published in Canada, the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy, Russia and elsewhere, and translated into a dozen languages.

Professor Carley has recently worked on two major book projects. The first deals with the confrontation between Soviet Russia/USSR and the West from 1917 to 1930. This work, entitled Silent Conflict: A Hidden History of Early Soviet-Western Relations, was published in 2014 by the American publisher, Rowman & Littlefield. The French translation, Une guerre sourde: L’émergence de l’Union soviétique et les puissances occidentales was published by PUM in 2016. A Russian translation was published in 2019. The second project, supported by a major research grant from the Canadian government think tank, SSHRC (Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council), focuses on the origins and creation of the “Grand Alliance” against Nazi Germany during World War II. Writing of this second work is now complete in three volumes (1930-1941). Vol. 1 of his trilogy has been accepted for publication. The working title of the trilogy is “A Near-Run Thing: The Improbable Grand Alliance of World War II.”

He speaks, reads and writes English and French, and he reads Russian. One of his articles caught my eye: “Chrystia Freeland: Kiev’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ottawa (2017).” There is widespread unease in Canada as a result of the much-discussed ties between Freeland, currently Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister in the Trudeau government, and Ukrainian neo-Nazis. A great many Canadians might like to figuratively shake the hand of Professor Carley for daring to write such an article, right from within the hallowed halls of academia.

In his article, Mr. Schué tries to ridicule Professor Carley’s tweets about “the Fascists in Ukraine,” “the evacuation of civilians” being blocked by “Azov troops, the Fascists,” adding contemptuously that Carley does not hesitate to share messages from official Russian organizations that “conjure up the presence of Nazis in Ukraine.” Conjure up? The journalist might have discovered evidence right here in Canada, in four fully documented articles in English, followed by other sources in French. Canadian journalists: “A friend of oligarchs and right-wing Ukrainian nationalists: Chrystia Freeland and Canadian imperialism,” by Bruce Katz, Montreal, “The Canadian-led quest to protect US hegemony in Latin America: Chrystia Freeland and Canadian imperialism,” by Bruce Katz, Montreal, “Long history of Ukrainian-Canadian groups glorifying Nazi collaborators exposed by defacing of Oakville memorial,” by Aidan Jonah, Toronto, “America’s Trojan-horse at the heart of the Canadian government: Chrystia Freeland and Canadian imperialism,” by Bruce Katz, Montreal. Taken together, these pieces and many others shed light on the issue, whereas RDI’s Schué goes out of his way to deny and ridicule the fact that the Ukrainian regime is Nazi-infested.

One wonders why the journalist limited himself to just a few characters worth of tweets, while ignoring the in-depth and well-documented articles that Carley himself wrote on the subject, all available in his University of Montreal bio, such as “Why Canada Defends Ukrainian Fascism,” March 2018. Should this source not have constituted one of the main points of information that an ethical journalist might expect to have consulted?

In a recent Canada-based webinar on Ukraine, Canadian peace activist Ken Stone provides full information not only about Ottawa’s 21st-century support for Nazi forces in Ukraine, but Canada’s astonishing but relatively unknown 100-year-long interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine. This intrusion has always taken place on the side of right-wing forces and, since World War II, has easily morphed into [English YouTube] active support for pro-Nazi activities and with subtitles in French.

Still not satisfied? How about an excellent source that Mr. Schué would no doubt hold in high esteem? The reference is President Zelensky himself who declared about the Azov Battalion: “They are what they are. They were defending our country … They are a component of the Ukrainian military.” One can see for oneself in this one-minute confession.

That was Fox News. Even CNN must admit:

“Unease” directed not against Carley but against Romain Schué’s article

As of 2 PM on March 30, the tweet by Mr. Schué promoting his initial article cited above on state-run media there are 178 tweets and retweets in favour of upholding Carley’s right to freedom of speech (not including the many positive responses to such tweets). In contrast, only 53 tweets indicated that action should be taken against the professor (often very briefly: “Dehors!” “Get out!”), while 59 comments were too ambivalent to be rated.

In the Schué article itself, published on the state-sponsored RDI website, another type of readership has provided a somewhat different outcome. The majority of comments support sanctions against Professor Carley. However, the comments indicate that this option takes the quoted Twitter snippets at face value, with readers completely unaware of Carley’s extensive work and expertise on Russia and the Soviet Union.

Strike against the Mariupol Maternity Hospital

In his article, Mr. Schué also accuses the professor of relaying “false information,” by questioning the alleged Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol. At the core of this story is a pregnant and vulnerable woman. But what proof does the RDI journalist offer of a Russian atrocity? He relies on RDI’s “anti-fake news” program, Les Décrypteurs (The Decoders in English.) Since the Ukraine crisis began, it has dedicated itself to superficially denigrating news items that do not bend to the NATO narrative. On the Russian foreign ministry’s attempt to set the record straight on the Mariupol maternity hospital incident (see below), the program screams “fake” [“Faux”].” In the picture on the left below, it focuses on the Russian allegation that the hospital had been forcefully evacuated by the Azov forces who then took control of the premises for military purposes well before the strike. True or false? We deal with this below, relying on a surprise witness. On the right below, we view the Russian source trying to identify the victim, Marianna Vishemirskaya who, with her newborn child, ran as a virtual loop in all Western media as “a victim of Russia.” The Russians were wrong about her actual role, but spot on regarding the photographer, Evgeniy Maloletka.

The actual victim, Marianna Vishemirskaya, was interviewed. Here, in her own words, is this YouTube video that provides an account of what really happened. Note that she indicates how the patients were forceful evacuated by Azov personnel who replaced them and stole their food. There was no bomb, but rather a strike that could only have come from the Ukrainian side.