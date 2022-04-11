Former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas Released from Prison & Celebrates in Guayaquil

The former Ecuadorian vice president during the presidency of Rafael Correa remained in a prison for four years and six months, and was seriously affected by health issues.

This Sunday, April 10 at 11:31 a.m. local time, the former Vice President of Ecuador, Jorge Glas, left the Latacunga prison after having been deprived of liberty for almost five years. His incarceration came as a part of a judicial process considered by many as an extension of the judicial persecution (lawfare) launched in the South American country, also against former president Rafael Correa to eliminate any chance for Correísmo to come back into power.

On the outskirts of the Latacunga prison, supporters, friends and relatives received former Vice President Glas, who was granted a habeas corpus appeal by a judge.

Jorge Glas, former Vice President of Ecuador and victim of five years of political persecution and lawfare, has been released from prison after being granted habeas corpus. #JorgeEsUnHéroe pic.twitter.com/WD8ufqQ3Ph — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) April 10, 2022

The former vice president remained in prison for four years and six months, with his health badly affected.

Dressed in a blue suit, Jorge Glas hugged his supporters, and began a tour accompanied by a car caravan, towards his native city of Guayaquil.

BREAKING: Jorge Glas, former Vice President of Ecuador and political prisoner of the neoliberal Moreno and Lasso regimes has been granted habeas corpus and will reportedly be released tomorrow, after almost five years of imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/70lI2tzC49 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) April 10, 2022

Two firm sentences weigh on the former vice president for cases of illicit association and bribery. He also had pending proceedings due to an appeal.

On the evening of Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Santa Elena, the judge of the Manglaralto Multicompetent Judicial Unit, Javier Moscoso, granted habeas corpus to the former deputy president. With this appeal accepted, Glas regained his freedom.

Late Sunday night the car caravan carrying Jorge Glas arrived to Guayaquil and was received with a multitude of cars and fireworks that reflects the strong rooted connection that still remains between the revolución ciudadana and the Ecuadorian people despite all the media warfare against Rafael Correa and his followers.

Featured image: Jorge Glas after his release holding a poster with the image of former president Rafael Correa. Photo: Twitter / @LitoTorres97.

