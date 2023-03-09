This Tuesday, March 7, marked the fourth anniversary of the attack against Venezuela’s electrical grid that left 80% of the national population in the dark. This unprecedented act of sabotage was perpetrated around 4 p.m. on the day, the time when most Venezuelans were on their way home after a regular work day.

The transport and telephone platforms consequently fell, preventing communication and disrupting networks between citizens, and banking transactions and electronic payments were similarly affected. In short: a low blow to the daily life of a population already heavily hit by the US-led “regime change” campaign based in illegal sanctions and a blockade that remains active today.

As reported by the authorities at the time, the main target of the attack was the computerized electronic operating system that regulated 20 machines of the Guri dam and hydroelectric plant, in the state of Bolívar. The then-Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodríguez announced this, holding US Senator Marco Rubio, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, and former deputy Juan Guaidó, responsible for these events that, for many, represent a crime against humanity.

Why a crime against humanity?

By 2019, the escalation of violence promoted by far-right actors in complicity with the US government was at its peak. They had also recently released the new script for destabilization: the so-called “interim government.” The continuous attacks carried out in the country pursued the objective of generating popular discontent and to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The blackout that left Venezuela in the dark caused serious damage to the country, mainly in the operation of hospitals, clinics, industries, transportation, and other services. The intention was clear: to cause despair in Venezuelans and provoke an uprising or a military rebellion.

Four years later, the blackout is just one more episode in a multifaceted war defeated by the Venezuelan people. The interim government project has ceased to exist, and the population remains firm in its convictions of independence, sovereignty, anti-imperialism, and socialism.

(RedRadioVE) by Yucsealis Rincón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.