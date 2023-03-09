March 8, 2023
Residents cross a street during the power outage in Caracas, Venezuela. The act of sabotage left crowds of commuters in the capital city were walking home after metro service ground to a halt, and traffic snarled as motorists struggled to navigate intersections where traffic lights were out. Photo: Eduardo Verdugo/AP.

Residents cross a street during the power outage in Caracas, Venezuela. The act of sabotage left crowds of commuters in the capital city were walking home after metro service ground to a halt, and traffic snarled as motorists struggled to navigate intersections where traffic lights were out. Photo: Eduardo Verdugo/AP.