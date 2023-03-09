This Tuesday, March 7, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received Colombian minister of foreign affairs, Álvaro Leyva Durán, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, to continue strengthening bilateral ties that have dramatically improved since the inauguration of Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and review the strategic cooperation agenda between both nations. On August 29, Caracas and Bogotá re-established their diplomatic ties, after Colombian President Gustavo Petro came to power after three years of constant rupture and aggression by Iván Duque’s regime.

“Pleasant meeting with the chancellor of our sister Republic of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán,” President Maduro announced via social media. “We share our willingness to continue strengthening efforts for the unity and development of our sister nations. Let’s continue deepening the Venezuela-Colombia union!”

Both countries promote a new era of relations with the signing of agreements in core areas such as trade, migration, and border security, placing cooperation and integration at the forefront of consolidating significant progress for both peoples, reports a presidential press release.

Grata reunión con el Canciller de la hermana República de Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán. Compartimos nuestra disposición de continuar estrechando esfuerzos por la unidad y el desarrollo de los pueblos hermanos. ¡Sigamos profundizando la unión Venezuela – Colombia! pic.twitter.com/T06r0RdiA7 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 7, 2023

Proof of this is the reopening of the border crossings on January 1, and the signing of the Partial Scope Agreement of a Commercial Nature No. 28, between Presidents Maduro and Petro.

“We are in a new phase of building relationships in all senses, in all lines of action,” stated the Venezuelan president, after the signing of the Partial Scope Agreement on February 16 this year. “Our economic and trade relations are setting a good pace, a good dynamic.”

Although no further details of the meeting were given, local media informed that the meeting lasted more than two hours, and that Leyva and Maduro “reviewed the cooperation map in progress.” This includes the recently signed trade agreement, the project for the opening of a special economic zone between both countries, joint bi-national development projects, and diplomatic and consular resumption, among many additional projects now underway after years of toxic and belligerent aggression launched by the government of former president Duque.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.