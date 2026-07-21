Editorial note: The author wrote this piece after the confusion created by Donald Trump’s statements about the Venezuelan electoral system. In these statements, Trump cited a CIA report. By Francisco Ameliach – Jul 18, 2026

Yesterday, I wrote about the content of a CIA report that Trump cited. I extracted two paragraphs that are conclusive because I read the entire report. It is not my fault that the report says what it says.

Protecting our children, loved ones, and society from selective and programmed ignorance is of vital importance. That kind of damage cannot be caused by political bias. I invite you to research the production of ignorance (“el enjambre agnotológico“) and reach your own conclusions.

Contemporary debate on digital platforms is no longer governed by the confrontation of data or argumentative logic. Today, public deliberation faces a more organic, coordinated, and destructive phenomenon: the production of ingorance that causes cognitive paralysis. This production of ignorance (or “agnotological swarm”) also segregates the digital pheromone of discredit.

This network, dedicated to the cultural production of ignorance and disinformation, has found in reputational attack its most effective weapon. When the swarm lacks solid bases to refute an idea, it activates a defamation mechanism that floods the digital ecosystem, spreading with the same speed and automaticity as a pheromone in an insect colony.

What is the digital pheromone of discredit? In biology, pheromones are chemical signals that unleash collective and instantaneous behavior. On social media, an identical process occurs, but it is not chemical—it is algorithmic and psychological.

The digital pheromone of discredit is the foundation of structured hate on the internet, operating as an automatic trigger for mass hostility. A single node activates the attack signal through an unfounded postulate, a denigrating meme, or a cancellation tag, and the rest of the accounts (bots and radicalized users) react through pure mimesis (unreasoned automatic imitation).

This emotional contagion nullifies any attempt at critical reading. The virtual environment becomes so saturated that the original content of the discussion is buried under a dense layer of noise. The digital pheromone of discredit is the foundation of hate because it does not seek to convince but to mobilize visceral rejection and to visceralize interactions.

The argumentative void and the tactical retreat

The first symptom of agnotology is the inability to sustain a valid counterargument. Faced with verifiable data or rigorous analysis, defamers experience cognitive paralysis. Unable to demolish the idea, the objective shifts immediately: the sender must be destroyed. The retreat from the terrain of ideas is tactical; they prefer to move the conflict to the mud pit of defamation against the author, where truth takes a backseat.

The reputational attack as an end in itself

For these organized groups, winning the debate means silencing dissent definitively. The attack on reputation seeks the social, professional, and virtual isolation of the creator. By saturating channels with false or decontextualized narratives, they ensure that any third party who tries to approach the original debate backs off out of fear of being defamed with the same hostility.