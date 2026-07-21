Editorial note: The author wrote this piece after the confusion created by Donald Trump’s statements about the Venezuelan electoral system. In these statements, Trump cited a CIA report.
By Francisco Ameliach – Jul 18, 2026
The first symptom of agnotology is the inability to sustain a valid counterargument. Faced with verifiable data or rigorous analysis, defamers experience cognitive paralysis. Unable to demolish the idea, the objective shifts immediately: the sender must be destroyed. The retreat from the terrain of ideas is tactical; they prefer to move the conflict to the mud pit of defamation against the author, where truth takes a backseat.
For these organized groups, winning the debate means silencing dissent definitively. The attack on reputation seeks the social, professional, and virtual isolation of the creator. By saturating channels with false or decontextualized narratives, they ensure that any third party who tries to approach the original debate backs off out of fear of being defamed with the same hostility.
Social Media Spies Exposed: Profiles Vanish After MintPress Report
(X) by Francisco Ameliach, postdoctoral fellow in National Security and Human Rights, PhD in Methodology, master’s in history and management, specialist in electoral and political communication, military officer, PSUV.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/CB/SL
Cameron Baillie is an award-winning journalist, editor, and researcher. He won and was shortlisted for awards across Britain and Ireland. He is Editor-in-Chief of New Sociological Perspectives graduate journal and Commissioning Editor at The Student Intifada newsletter. He spent the first half of 2025 living, working, and writing in Ecuador. He does news translation and proofreading work with The Orinoco Tribune.
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- cborinocoJuly 21, 2026
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