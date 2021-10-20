Fundalatin Submits New Evidence to ICC on Damaging Effects of US Blockade on Venezuela

The Latin American Foundation for Human Rights and Social Development (Fundalatin) has submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) new evidence regarding the economic blockade imposed by the United States on Venezuela and how it is ending the lives of patients with chronic diseases.

Through a post published on Twitter, Fundalatin informed that it has requested the ICC that those responsible for the blockade and its damaging impact be sanctioned for committing crimes against humanity.

Entregamos a la Fiscalía de la Corte Penal Internacional nuevas evidencias de cómo el bloqueo económico impuesto por #EEUU al país está acabando con la vida de pacientes con enfermedades crónicas Pedimos que los responsables sean sancionados x cometer Crímenes de Lesa Humanidad. pic.twitter.com/j5E5E2eMNF — Fundalatin (@fundalatin) October 18, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: US Illegally Extradites Venezuelan Diplomat from Cabo Verde to the US (Statement) Fundalatin has been continuously delivering to the ICC a series of complaints for a year now. The humanitarian organization also endorsed a report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, which had asked for the lifting of the US-imposed financial blockade on Venezuela. Featured image: Fundalatin president María Eugenia Russián holding a report submitted to the ICC on the impact of the US blockade on Venezuelans suffering from chronic illnesses. File photo. (Últimas Noticias) Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC