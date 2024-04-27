April 26, 2024
Carlos Argüello, Nicaragua’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and Advisor to Nicaragua’s Foreign Ministry on International Law, explains that the object of Nicaragua’s suit against Germany is to create a precedent with wider application – that countries must take responsibility for the consequences of their arms sales. Photo: Changing Times.

Carlos Argüello, Nicaragua’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and Advisor to Nicaragua’s Foreign Ministry on International Law, explains that the object of Nicaragua’s suit against Germany is to create a precedent with wider application – that countries must take responsibility for the consequences of their arms sales. Photo: Changing Times.

Translate »