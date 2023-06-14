Elena Kolbasnikova, who calls herself a ‘peace activist,’ dismisses accusations, says she will appeal against ruling
A German court sentenced a pro-Russian activist to a fine of €900 ($966) for allegedly endorsing “Russia’s war of aggression” against Ukraine, local media reported on Wednesday.
Elena Kolbasnikova, who has become a well-known figure in the media recently, was found guilty of making statements in support of the Ukraine war, which could disturb public peace, Die Welt newspaper reported.
The 48-year-old had told media during a pro-Russian rally last month that “Russia is not an aggressor” and also claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was “controlled by the Nazis.” She argued that there was “no alternative” to Russia’s actions against Ukraine.
Ukraine-Russia: Sanctions Against a ‘Pro-Russian’ Professor from the University of Montreal, or Freedom of Speech?
A district court in the city of Cologne ruled on Tuesday that she violated laws, as justification of military aggression in public statements constitutes a crime under German law.
Kolbasnikova, who calls herself a “peace activist,” dismissed the accusations and announced that her lawyer will appeal against the court ruling.
