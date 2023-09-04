The Colombian government and the main group of FARC dissidents, the Central General Staff (EMC), have agreed to resume the bilateral ceasefire that was suspended in May.

“The delegation of the National government representing the Colombian State and that of the Central General Staff of the FARC-EP, as a preliminary phase, will resume the peace negotiations with all its legal and political architecture, and with the presence of the international community as guarantors and accompaniers,” spokespersons of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and EMC head Ivan Mordisco announced on Saturday, September 2.

Since Thursday, August 31, representatives of the Colombian government and the FARC dissidents have been holding a dialogue in Cauca department, in southwestern Colombia. This is the first formal meeting between the two sides since the suspension of the dialogue in May.

President Gustavo Petro announced on December 31, 2022, a bilateral truce with the country’s five main armed groups. However, in May he suspended the agreement with the EMC after a FRAC dissident group murdered four indigenous teenagers who refused to be forcibly recruited into the armed group.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

