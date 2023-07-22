The governor of Zulia state, Manuel Rosales, stated that he is against the sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States and its allies.

“Although our decision has a political cost, we have expressed clearly and emphatically that it is time for the end of the sanctions that are ruining our industrial, commercial and agricultural sectors,” Governor Rosales said on Thursday, July 20, at the opening ceremony of the 79th Annual Assembly of Fedecámaras (Venezuelan Federation of Chambers of Commerce).

In his speech at the plenary, Rosales said that “these sanctions are hurting the productive forces. They also harm the communities and the people. They liquidate opportunities, jobs and dreams of the Venezuelan families.”

The veteran politician, who is openly opposed to the Bolivarian Revolution and the government of President Nicolás Maduro, stated that “it is time for dialogue, peace, and prosperity. It is time to end those sanctions that suffocate the people, without providing any political solution to Venezuela.”

President Maduro applauds Rosales’ message

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, applauded Manuel Rosales’ statements against illegal sanctions as well as his condemnation of the opposition’s intent of returning to the path of violence.

“I think it is very good that Rosales sends a message of peace and coexistence… it is very positive,” President Maduro said during his program Con Maduro +.

The president added that Governor Rosales was elected by the Venezuelan electoral system, which he called the “most perfect in the world.”

“That electoral system allowed Manuel Rosales to return triumphant, elected in 2021; nobody even half bet on Manuel Rosales and he became the governor of Zulia. That is the will of the people,” Maduro said.

