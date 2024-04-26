The Cuban national airline, Cubana de Aviación, cancelled its flights to Buenos Aires CU360/CU361 that were scheduled for last Tuesday and Wednesday, after aviation fuel suppliers in Argentina announced they will refuse to provide service to the airline. The Argentine suppliers cited the provisions of the sanctions, that is the unilateral coercive measures, imposed by the United States against Cuba.

This measure has affected other airlines contracted by Cubana de Aviación, preventing them from fulfilling their commitments to passengers. Although the flights were approved by the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) of Argentina, Cubana decided to cancel them.

#SembrandoPatria #ALERTA Denuncia línea aérea Cubana de Aviación suspensión de sus vuelos desde Argentina debido a la negativa de empresas a la prestación de servicios aeroportuarios como disposición del criminal bloqueo norteamericano contra la isla @CubaMINREX @asambleapueblos pic.twitter.com/et2Sr9Q3Bn — Con Cuba Fidelidad (@FidelidadACuba) April 24, 2024

In view of this situation, the airline announced that it would provide assistance the affected passengers who are in Cuba, sending them back on flights of other airlines with connection to Argentina. Other passengers will receive a full refund of their tickets.

Cubana de Aviación resumed flights between Havana and Buenos Aires in May 2023, after a period of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also resumed flights from Argentina with a stopover in Cayo Coco and final destination in Havana, using a leased aircraft.

Cubana de Aviación currently operates a weekly flight between Buenos Aires/Ezeiza (EZE), Cayo Coco (CCC) and Havana (HAV) using an Airbus A330-200 operated by Plus Ultra Airlines of Spain. According to the Argentinian ANAC, during the first quarter of 2024, the airline carried 3,221 passengers with an occupancy rate of 61%.

During January to March this year, the number of Argentinians traveling to Cuba increased by 44% compared to the same period last year, totaling 12,753 people.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

