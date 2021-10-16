Guaidó vs. the Opposition: The Fight is Public Now

The Venezuelan opposition is now in a publicly acknowledged feud with Juan Guaidó and its internal struggles are now in the open. The last few days have seen a “give and take” of remarks regarding the disaster surrounding Pequiven subsidiary Monómeros, Venezuelan state company based in Colombia that was taken over by former deputy Juan Guaidó and fugitive from Venezuelan justice Leopoldo López after Colombian President Iván Duque recognized Guaidó’s “interim” government.

A few weeks ago, Monómeros filed for bankruptcy and this has been the trigger for a partisan war between Voluntad Popular (VP) and Primero Justicia (PJ), both belonging to the hard right opposition.

On Tuesday, October 12, the so-called National Communication Center of the opposition published a communiqué announcing an agreement for the formation of a “restructuring commission” for Monómeros. The document called for the appointment of a new general manager to replace Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea, who had been installed as Monómeros manager by Guaidó just a few months ago.

This announcement unleashed a public discord between a disorderly opposition that had been unable to unite back when Guaidó wanted to extend the term of his “interim presidency.” This time, the leaders of the opposition parties did not even bother to hide the rift among themselves. As soon as the Communication Center published the announcement via Twitter, Primero Justicia came out to disqualify it.

Esta información no es verdadera, esto no fue lo que la @AsambleaVE aprobó. Lo realmente aprobado fue un Acuerdo que conforma una Comisión de Parlamentarios para investigar lo sucedido en la empresa Monomeros, y que a continuación nuevamente compartimos. pic.twitter.com/usa2jVXIzm — Primero Justicia (@Pr1meroJusticia) October 12, 2021

“This information is not true, this is not what the ‘Assembly’ approved,” wrote PJ on its Twitter account. “What was really approved was an agreement to create a commission of parliamentarians to investigate what happened at Monómeros.” RELATED CONTENT: Borges Blames Guaidó for Theft of Monómeros Capriles accused by a former vice president of Colombia

Voluntad Popular retweeted Santos's message as an endorsement. Minutes later, the tweet was deleted. Borges shared PJ's tweet, as did PJ leader Juan Pablo Guanipa. Contrary to this, both Guaidó and Voluntad Popular coordinator, Freddy Guevara, published the aforementioned Monómeros restructuring decree. This has created a whirlwind amongst opposition sympathizers who do not know who to believe and who to consider as liars. The only thing that is certain, so far, is that Monómeros and its immense millions of dollars in revenue have unleashed the primal instincts of an opposition engaged in infighting.