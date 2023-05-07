May 7, 2023
Thelma Cabrera, Guatemalan indigenous activist and presidential aspirant from the MLP party; Neftalí Matías López Miranda, indigenous scholar and political consultant; and their supporters arriving at the Plaza de la Constitución during the closing of the MLP's campaign. Photo: Simone Dalmasso.

