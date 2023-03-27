March 27, 2023
Caption: G9 Family and Allies leader Jimmy Cherizier speaks at a rally demanding an end to the Western puppet government of Haiti. Video source: Another Vision: Inside Haiti's Uprising | Episode 3: A Burgeoning Revolution, 28:02.

Caption: G9 Family and Allies leader Jimmy Cherizier speaks at a rally demanding an end to the Western puppet government of Haiti. Video source: Another Vision: Inside Haiti's Uprising | Episode 3: A Burgeoning Revolution, 28:02.