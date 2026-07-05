A malfunction at the Victoria de Girón substation in Havana caused widespread power outages across Cuba, reported the National Electric System (SEN).

The incident occurred at 20:08 local time on July 3, when the failure at the Havana substation destabilized the SEN and forced the sudden shutdown of the Renté 3 and Felton 1 generating units, two key sources of electricity for the country.

Recovery protocols were activated immediately following the disruption. The Felton unit has since been reconnected to the national grid, initially supplying 50 megawatts and gradually increasing its output. Generating units from the Energas thermal power plant have also been incorporated into the base load to help stabilize the system.

Despite these measures, Havana’s Electric Company reported that the SEN continues to operate with limited generation capacity, and power shortages remain significant across the country.

Utility crews continue restoration efforts

Electric utility crews remain deployed in multiple locations to achieve the full restoration of service. Current operations are focused on restoring stability to the national grid while reducing the impact of the outages on the population.

Authorities expect conditions to improve, as additional generating units are brought back online. Updates on the recovery process will continue to be issued through official channels.

US blockade compounds energy challenges

The latest power failure occurred due to Cuba’s ongoing energy constraints, which the country attributes to the tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

According to the Cuban government, the sanctions restrict access to fuel, spare parts and technology required to maintain and operate thermoelectric power plants, directly affecting the country’s capacity to provide essential public services, with the electricity sector among the hardest hit.

(Telesur English)