Venezuela’s Government mobilizes comprehensive relief efforts following devastating quakes, ensuring vital supplies reach affected communities in La Guaira and Caracas.

The Government of Venezuela, through the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB, in Spanish), has activated an air bridge connecting Caracas, the nation’s capital, with Caraballeda, in La Guaira state, to guarantee the distribution of supplies and assistance in areas devastated by recent earthquakes.

This crucial humanitarian operation, initiated on July 2, underscores the national commitment to emergency response and social welfare.

From the La Carlota Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base in Caracas, a dedicated coordination center manages the classification and dispatch of essential items. These supplies include potable water, medical provisions, prepared food rations, hygiene products and non-perishable food for both affected individuals and their pets.

The strategic location of the air base facilitates rapid mobilization, ensuring that aid reaches those most in need without delay.

Text reads: “In order to reinforce the supply of supplies and ensure care for areas affected by earthquakes, the National Government activated an air bridge between Caracas-Caraballeda. It is the joint work of our National Bolivarian Armed Forces to protect every life rescued.”

Relief efforts are supported by specialized crews, including the Cobra Group of the Bolivarian Military Aviation, known for their expertise in complex air logistics. Simultaneously, these air operations are complemented by ground mobilization, ensuring a comprehensive and effective delivery system. This dual approach maximizes the reach and speed of the humanitarian assistance, addressing the urgent requirements of communities impacted by the seismic events.

Upon arrival in La Guaira, a robust contingent composed of personnel from the National Army, the Bolivarian Navy, the Military Police and civil rescue commissions takes charge of receiving and distributing the supplies. Furthermore, officials from Civil Protection, the Venezuelan Firefighters Corps, and the Ministry for Defense are actively participating in these tasks, reaffirming the State’s unwavering commitment to the direct attention and social well-being of its citizens in crisis.

This air bridge initiative is part of a broader, comprehensive emergency response launched by the National Government, led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, following the double seismic event recorded on June 24. These earthquakes caused widespread destruction in Caracas and La Guaira, with the latter declared a disaster zone due to its severe impact. Significant damages were also reported in Aragua, Carabobo and other states across the nation, highlighting the extensive reach of the catastrophe.

To date, the earthquakes have tragically resulted in 2,295 fatalities and 11,257 injuries. In response to these devastating figures, the Venezuelan Government has swiftly activated temporary camps in both La Guaira and Caracas to provide safe shelter and integral attention to those whose homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.

“Today our priority is one alone: to protect the life of those who survived, of the families who are currently in transitory camps, and of those who still need a safe place”, affirmed Acting President Rodriguez. This statement underscores the government’s unwavering focus on safeguarding its population and rebuilding affected communities.

(Telesur) by Laura V. Mor