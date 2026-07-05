The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, released on Saturday the new official tally of the victims of the double earthquakes that shook Venezuela on June 24. The number of confirmed deaths has risen to 2,954, while 22,445 injured people have been treated.

Rodríguez shared the official report detailing the human cost and infrastructural impact to date in the affected areas. Authorities are maintaining constant monitoring of the complex situation in the country following the devastating earthquakes of June 24.

The number of people who have lost there homes stands at 16,309. A total of 83,793 families have been assisted to date, who were provided with various kinds of support following the disaster.

Infrastructural and material damage

In terms of structural damage, 856 buildings were severely affected and at least 190 collapsed due to the force of the earthquakes. To address this housing crisis, the government has established 80 temporary shelters to provide safe refuge for families who lost their homes in the disaster.

Seismic activity in the region has not ceased following the main events, with a total of 942 aftershocks recorded to date. This situation keeps public safety and risk management agencies on high alert, as they continue to assess vulnerable structures to prevent further incidents.

National and international responders to the crisis

The logistical response to address the basic needs of the affected population has enabled the distribution of 9,486 tons of food and 78,478 food bags in priority areas. In addition, 472,914 liters of water have been distributed to ensure access to this vital resource in vulnerable communities.

The operation has solid technical and human support thanks to the 29,567 personnel deployed in the field and the 26,984 registered volunteers. This operational force is significantly strengthened by the valuable support of 3,281 international rescuers.

Government recognizes more international rescuers

On Saturday, July 4, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led the official recognition and farewell ceremony for the international rescue delegations from the United Kingdom, Qatar, France, India, Barbados, and Argentina that worked in search and rescue operations in La Guaira state after the earthquake.

“They left their countries with just a backpack to come and lend a helping hand to the Venezuelan people. This is the universal solidarity that should inspire the peoples of the world,” the acting president said in her address.

She emphasized the impact of this support amidst the crisis gripping the nation. “During these painful days, a time of profound grief that engulfs our people, where families still hope to find loved ones alive and where those who have lost everything suffer a deep spiritual blow, you, our sister nations, have been here to help our people,” she said. “The Venezuelan people will never forget the helping hand that came to care for, assist, comfort, and accompany them.”

“Go with a piece of Venezuela in your hearts, given the deep gratitude that we feel for each and every one of you. I cannot imagine a more beautiful moment than when a citizen of the world crosses borders to help their fellow human beings. Thank you on behalf of the Venezuelan people and the government that I have the honor of leading,” she added, before wishing them a safe return to their respective homelands.

On Friday, July 3, the acting president also awarded the Hero of Venezuela and Canine Heroes of Venezuela medals to a contingent of 478 specialists and 36 canines from 12 countries of Europe, Asia, and Latin America, praising the courage of those who risked their own physical integrity to save lives in Venezuela.

In the ceremony, the Venezuelan acting head of state recognized the solidarity and humanitarianism of the contingents from El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Turkiye, Cuba, and Vietnam. She awarded medals and handed letters of thanks to the governments of all these countries, and praised the heroism and high technical preparation of rescuers and dogs who participated in the search and rescue work to save Venezuelan lives.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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