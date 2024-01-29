January 29, 2024
PSUV leader and Miranda state governor Hector Rodriguez (center) escorted by Camilla Fabri (right) and Genesis Garvett (left). Photo: X/@CamillaFSaab.

PSUV leader and Miranda state governor Hector Rodriguez (center) escorted by Camilla Fabri (right) and Genesis Garvett (left). Photo: X/@CamillaFSaab.