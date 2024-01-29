Governor Héctor Rodríguez said that at no time during Venezuela’s dialogue process “was there any talk about a particular [presidential] candidate” nor was it stated that any of individuals involved in criminal actions in the past would be forgiven or pardoned. Rodríguez is the governor of Venezuela’s state of Miranda and member of the Dialogue Commission enacted to find common ground between sectors of Venezuela’s far-right opposition and the country’s elected government.

He noted that the opposition with whom the commission spoke agreed at the time that forgiveness for crimes was not on the agenda. In addition, Rodríguez welcomed statements issued by the opposition leader Gerardo Blyde, who specified that the ideal path to pursue is not one of violence. “He has absolutely rejected that way of doing politics,” Rodríguez said.

During a press conference held this Saturday, January 27, Rodríguez explained that given the recent revelations about new conspiracies to assassinate and overthrow Venezuela’s elected leaders, Venezuelan institutions must act quickly. He emphasized that threats or blackmail are not acceptable, that Venezuela will hold transparent presidential elections, and that those who comply with the rules and the Venezuelan Constitution will be able to participate.

If opposition politicians truly want to follow the path of democracy and peace, noted Rodríguez, they must condemn acts of violence. “Dialogue is not a way to justify the blockade and sanctions,” he added.

The vast majority of Venezuelans demand the lifting of sanctions and the blockade in order to achieve economic stabilization, commented Rodríguez.

The damage to dialogue

Rodríguez noted that those who harm the dialogue are those who have put themselves on the path of violence: “from the very moment we are speaking, actors in Venezuelan politics are betting on assassination and a coup d’état. What does harm the dialogue is that they remain silent when the evidence is presented. If they really want to follow the path of democracy and peace, they must assume their responsibility and condemn the acts of violence.”

Rodríguez said that dialogue cannot be used by opposition figures to hedge their bets. Therefore, they must assume the weight of the institutions and laws. “In Venezuela, there is rule of law,” he said, adding that nowhere in the world would impunity be allowed in similar cases. “Here, there will be justice and, within its framework, peace and democracy will be guaranteed,” said Rodríguez.

He emphasized that the Venezuelan Revolution will continue to seek dialogue with diverse elements of Venezuelan society as the optimal route to resolve conflicts, taking into account social movements and revolutionary and opposing political parties that agree with this priority for pursuing a peaceful path.

The Verification Commission

When asked about the next steps to follow once a ruling has been issued by the Supreme Court of Justice regarding authorizations for the upcoming presidential elections, Rodríguez responded that an “expedited methodology” will be developed which allows all actors to review their [disqualification] status. “Those who comply with the laws and the Constitution may be candidates,” said Rodríguez. “It was always stated in those terms.”

The issue in question is whether the government will allow those candidates who were disqualified from holding public office to participate in Venezuela’s upcoming presidential elections. Rodríguez confirmed that only those who have respected the country’s laws will be permitted to hold office, as spelled out in the country’s Constitution.

In addition, the elections will be carried out “with the most transparent automated system in the world, with neutral international observation, and all candidates who comply with Venezuelan standards will be able to participate, allowing the Venezuelan people to evaluate the various political positions and that all parties respect the decision,” added Rodríguez.

He continued by saying that “if the Barbados Agreement has not been complied with in any regard—and that is what puts it at risk—it is with the assassination attempts, because part of it [the agreement] is the absolute commitment to renounce violence [and] coups d’état, to renounce attempted murders as a way of doing politics. So those who assume responsibility for dialogue on behalf of the … opposition must confirm, as I recognize today, as Gerardo Blayde has said very clearly, the absolute rejection of that way of doing politics.”

However, Governor Rodríguez warned that part of the opposition continues to count on violence and that Venezuelan authorities will not allow this.

TSJ decision

When referring to the decision of the Political-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, Rodríguez stated that it must be respected by the signatories of The Barbados Agreement.

Why does one go to a court or an election if one is not willing to recognize the results? The opposition has done so, and this is part of the problem in Venezuela. Democracy and institutions require that the participating parties respect the rules of the game.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

