Last Friday, Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ruled against some far-right figures in national politics, all of whom are opposed to the revolutionary government and openly anti-Chavista. As a result, the US State Department, in a new interventionist attack, threatened the Venezuelan authorities, saying it will “review” its sanctions policy against the country due to the outcome of the TSJ evaluation process.

Meanwhile, with total serenity, this Saturday, January 27, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez declared that Venezuela will continue working in national unity for the recovery of the country, just as it has been doing in recent years.

"¡Calma y cordura!" nos ha dicho siempre el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro frente a agresiones y provocaciones. Este 2024, Venezuela saldrá victoriosa en unión nacional; consolidando el camino de Chávez de igualdad, soberanía y felicidad social para nuestro pueblo. pic.twitter.com/Er5aoX4FyA — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) January 27, 2024

“Calm down, calm down, we have been overcoming the economic war alone in national unity and with effort,” the vice president said during an activity held in the La Pastora parish, Caracas.

In the face of US threats and interventionist actions following the disqualifications, it is the organized popular power that will shield the country from possible sanctions attacks.

“This year 2024 will be the year of Venezuela’s great victory, which is to consolidate the great achievements of Venezuela. So very calmly, with a lot of sanity, we are going to continue with the people and from the people giving the answers to win, to defeat them, and they will never pass, because that is the guarantee, the Venezuelan people are the guarantee of the victory of Venezuela,” added Vice President Rodriguez.

