Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah will not relent in supporting the Gaza Strip even if armies from around the world line up against the besieged Palestinian territory, says a senior official.
Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, deputy head of the executive council of Hezbollah, said Thursday Hezbollah’s latest operations near the border have proven that Gaza is not alone.
Resistance fighters in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, he said, will continue backing the blockaded Palestinian territory “with their weapons and blood.”
He said despite the enemy’s maritime military buildup, Hezbollah has not abandoned its duty to support Gaza. If all the fleets of the world’s armies gather, he added, Hezbollah will neither stop supporting Gaza, nor will it stop protecting the Lebanese nation.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah targeted the Branit barracks and another Israeli post facing the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon. Resistance fighters also successfully targeted an Israeli battle tank in the area of Avivim, killing and wounding a number of soldiers onboard the armored fighting vehicle.
Israel has been bombarding Gaza since October 7, following the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying regime.
The Lebanese resistance movement has praised the Hamas operation, saying armed resistance is the only way to confront Israel.
Hezbollah has already warned it will join Hamas and its allies in the fight against Israel if the regime escalates its aggression on Gaza and in case foreign military forces intervene to help the regime.
Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem also stated on October 24 that the Lebanese movement is at the core of the regional resistance campaign to defend the Gaza Strip against the occupiers.
(PressTV)
