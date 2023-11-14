The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon–Hezbollah, confirms in separate statements that it targeted gatherings of the occupation forces, in addition to targeting several sites and buildings, causing direct casualties.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon–Hezbollah announces that in support of the steadfast people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and “in solidarity with their brave and honorable Resistance,” it has targeted multiple Israeli occupation positions, armored personnel carriers, and Israeli infantry troops across the Lebanese front.

In one of the military statements, Hezbollah announced they had targeted an assembly for the IOF in the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha and its vicinity (“Wadi Shomera,” “Tel Shuir,” and “Badid”).

The operation was conducted at 2:00 p.m. using “appropriate weapons” and “achieved direct casualties.”

Another operation was conducted at 15:00, using guided missiles against an enemy outpost, and an IOF infantry force in the occupied Mutela area, also “causing direct hits and injuries” according to the statement.

Simultaneously, Hezbollah also announced targeting the so-called Al-Radar military outpost as well as the Zebdine outpost located in the occupied Kfar Chouba hills, using “appropriate weapons” and marking “direct hits and injuries.”

Soon after, at 16:00, Hezbollah announced the targeting Al-Malikiyah military site also using “appropriate weapons” and “achieving direct hits and injuries.”

In turn, Hezbollah released a statement announcing, “with pride and honor,” that Abbas Nazir Al-Rashe’eni, who was known as “Abu Zahra,” from the city of Hermel and the residents of the town of Sohmar in the Bekaa region has attained martyrdom on the path of Al-Quds.

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

{مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً} – صَدَقَ الله العَليّ العَظِيم بمزيد من الفخر والإعتزاز، تزف المقاومة الإسلامية… pic.twitter.com/jV5OBHzue6 — علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib 🇱🇧 (@alishoeib1970) November 11, 2023

Operations in Lebanon to continue: Sayyed Nasrallah

The aggression on Gaza which is carried out by the Israeli occupation is a dangerous, exceptional development; these crimes reflect the brutality of the Israeli occupation, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday during a ceremony commemorating Martyr’s Day.

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that the Israeli occupation’s crimes were a mere reflection of its brutal nature aimed at subjugating the peoples of the region and breaking their will to demand their rights. “The goal of the Israeli occupation’s crimes is to push the people to give up and forget about their land, prisoners, sanctities, and the whole of Palestine,” the Hezbollah chief said.

He also affirmed that the Israeli occupation, through its aggression and crimes in Gaza, including the brutal and deliberate killing of civilians, is “sending a message to Lebanon.”

However, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “Israel” was making yet another mistake and has not yet learned from its past. “It will not achieve its goal; the massacres it has committed throughout history, including Deir Yassin, bear testament to its failure,” he further added.

“The culture of Resistance has been on the rise, one generation after another, despite the massacres that culminated in the great operation carried by the al-Qassam Brigades on October 7,” Sayyed Nasrallah underlined.

“The Islamic Resistance’s operations are ongoing despite all Israeli countermeasures,” Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed.

“Despite the presence of Israeli armed drones; a new weapon that was not utilized during the July war, operations are still ongoing,” he stressed. Despite Israeli measures, Nasrallah declared that there has been a quantitative increase in resistance operations. In addition, new types of weapons have been introduced, such as the use of attack drones, during the resistance operations.

The Resistance leader also revealed that Hezbollah was using the renowned Burkan missiles against the Israeli occupation. “The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon began using Burkan missiles, which weigh up to half a ton, in its operations.”

“The operations of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, going deeper into the occupied territories, have increased,” he added. On its behalf, Israeli media acknowledged that more than 350 Israeli wounded, including critical injuries, have been taken to hospitals.

Nasrallah stated that the Resistance’s reconnaissance drones have been infiltrating “daily the depths of occupied Palestine, reaching Haifa.” He also underlined that the Resistance would not tolerate any targeting of civilians.

“The Israeli occupation admitted that the level of attacks by the Resistance has risen significantly, so its level of anxiety is simultaneously on the rise,” Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted. “The rise in the level of anxiety of the Israelis caused the level of threats to Lebanon to mount as well.”

Despite the threats to Lebanon and the opposition of some “abnormal” voices to the Resistance’s operations, “There is a general stance in Lebanon of solidarity with Gaza and support or understanding for Resistance operations,” the leader of the Lebanese Resistance movement said.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

