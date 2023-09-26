On Sep. 17, at the Fête de l’Humanité, Pole of Communist Revival in France (PRCF) held an international forum. The Communist Party of Great Britain (Marxist-Leninist), the the New Communist Party of Yugoslavia (NKPJ), the Communist Party (Italy), the Communist Party of Belgium, the Communist Party of Cuba and the People’s Democracy Party (South Korea) were attended.

The speaker fro NKPJ read the contribution of his party. It said, We, as Marxist-Leninist organizations, are perfectly aware that every big bourgeoisie is the ultimate enemy of the working people – but, we are also aware of the need to use the contradictions of capitalism for our benefit, therefore we are perfectly willing to use the non imperialist bourgeoisie as a temporary ally. Just like the Stalin’s policy of the ‘popular front’ before and during the WWII, the communists must take the leading role in the struggle against the current biggest enemy, which is the Western imperialism.

While the majority of the communist parties and youth organizations support the anti-imperialist struggle of Russia, as well as other countries like the People’s Republic of China, some of them are trying to undermine this struggle, as well as the unity inside the communist movement. With their ‘original’ theories (like the imperialist pyramid theory), which are not more than ‘development’ of Trotskyism, they are trying to deceive both the workers of their, as well as of other countries. They are portraying Russia and NATO as equal, while ignoring all atrocities NATO and its allies did in the name of ‘democracy and human rights’. Some of them go so far to proclaim socialist China as not just capitalist, but imperialist country, stating that the biggest threat to the working class is not American, but Chinese ‘capital’.”, it added.

Joti Brar, Communist Party of Great Britain (Marxist-Leninist), highlighted the cause and the severity of current inflation.

She pointed out the fact that the ruling class cannot explain this situation, and try to find the reason from the increased wage. But in fact, the true factors causing inflation are money-printing, ‘just-in-time’ production, monopoly price gouging, and reaction from the sanctions especially against Russia.

The messages we have to convince the British working class are: first, fight against the anti-trade union act second, crush the chain related to the Labour Party which is one of the imperialist mechanism, and utilize the power of the war. Not generally but specifically, workers can demonstrate their power through the sabotage etc., so we need to use this power, she argued.

The speaker from the Communist Party of Cuba stressed that sanctions and blockade are destroying the lives of the Cuban people, and it is a clear crime.

He asked to organize the struggle against the sanctions, with the support and solidarity of other countries to Cuba, like the fraternal solidarity that Cuba has shown to other countries during the pandemic.

The Political Secretary of the Communist Party of Belgium said that there was an internal differences of opinion. We’ve gone through the ideological struggle. There is a theory which argues the inter-imperialist war over this situation. But we don’t recognize this situation in the same way. It is right to focus on the struggle against NATO.

Jeff Bossuyt, one of the politburo of the central committee, remarked that delighted that for reviving the international communist movement, our party has made this decision to support the anti-imperialist movement. We believe that the movement to support the international front against NATO, the US and imperialism is the only hope to stop the war.

The communist party of Quebec sent its contribution.

Stephen Cho, coordinator of the Corean international forum, mentioned that when our comrades were arrested by the fascist oppression of the South Korean government, comrade Aymeric Monville was at the center of the international solidarity for releasing our comrades. We express our thank again.

Last October, in Paris, France, the World Anti-imperialist Front got off the ground. We sincerely hope PRCF to work at the center of the Platform.

Aymeric Monville said that it was an emotional moment, we experienced our progress again.

We had been ashamed for the French government for supporting the invasion of NATO to Yugoslavia in 1999, also have been ashamed for the communist party of France for supporting the war in Ukraine against Russia.

We believe that holding anti-imperialist struggle and creating the anti-imperialist front under the flag of the World Anti-imperialist Platform, it is only our hope.

The communist party of Greece was the founding member of the Initiative of Communist and Workers’ Parties, but last week, announced to disband the Initiative. It was the ridiculous situation that the very minority announced its disbandment without any discussion or vote. We refused to dissolve.

Fadi Kassem made the winding-up speech. He said that there are divisions and disagreements within the International Communist movement. The PRCF will always stand with our brother parties in the rebuilding of a real and meaningful international communist movement. Together with the Platform.

(Platform News)