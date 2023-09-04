The Honduran President Xiomara Castro “energetically” condemned the coup attempt denounced by president elect of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo.

“Coup and crime threaten our democracies, only defended by the legitimacy of the sovereignty of the people in the streets and at the ballot box,” the Honduran president wrote on Sunday, September 3, on her social media accounts to express her support for Arevalo’s alert.

Condeno enérgicamente el intento de Golpe en Guatemala denunciado por el presidente electo @BArevalodeLeon. El golpismo y el crimen amenazan nuestras democracias, solo defendida por la legitimidad de la soberanía del pueblo en las calles y en las urnas. — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) September 3, 2023

Arevalo, who was elected president of Guatemala last Monday in the second round of the presidential elections, denounced a “coup d’état” plan to prevent him from taking office after winning with the support of millions of Guatemalans.

“There is a group of corrupt politicians and officials who refuse to accept this result [of the ballot] and have set in motion a plan to break the constitutional order and violate democracy,” said Arevalo on Friday, days after his party, Semilla, was disqualified by the courts.

Thousands of Guatemalans, shouting slogans such as “my vote should be respected” and “out coup plotters,” took to the streets on Saturday to demand respect for their vote in the August elections in the face of the “coup d’état” denounced by Bernardo Arévalo.

Featured image: President of Honduras Xiomara Castro (left) and the president-elect of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo (right). Photo: HispantTV.

