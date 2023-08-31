Thousands of Hondurans flooded the streets of their capital city during a mobilization called for by President Xiomara Castro, in defense of democracy and justice, in support of the government, and to demand the election of a new attorney general.

President Castro addressed the mass mobilization, held in Tegucigalpa this Tuesday, August 30, emphasizing that it is necessary to maintain unity within the country so that coups d’état are not repeated.

“We must remain united, organized, mobilized, in the vanguard and in resistance,” she stated, “so that in Honduras there will be no more coups d’état, narco-dictators, or looting.”

“Despite our efforts to achieve peace in the republic and a peaceful coexistence of citizens, despite my immense tolerance, despite enduring undeserved insults against my status as a woman, leader, and president of the Republic,” she added, “I am forced to condemn before the world the conspiracy organized by the mafias and organized crime elites, who utilize their infrastructures of drug trafficking to overthrow my government.”

The head of state further reiterated that they want to live in a democracy, without organized crime, and with a fair tax regime, “in which we all pay taxes according to our capacities and our needs.”

“We want a transparent state, without the corruption of private alliances,” she added. “A strong rule of law, where corruption, illegal exonerations, and money laundering are fought.”

The Honduran president also expressed that she is proud of the government and of the progress of the national refoundation project.

“I am convinced that it has been the right decision to summon you [the people] to be present,” she stated accompanying us in this historic moment, in which we need popular unity in defense of our rights.”

President Castro affirmed that her government’s frontal fight against corruption will continue, and that progress will be “unstoppable.”

Telesur correspondent Karim Duarte explained that the population has also mobilized to demand that the deputies of the National Congress “reach a consensus to be able to elect this day the attorney general and his deputy.”

Duarte noted that by the end of this month of August, Óscar Chinchilla’s term as current Attorney General will come to an end, since the term of office of the prosecutor is for five years.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

