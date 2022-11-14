November 14, 2022
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell waits for the start of a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council at the EU Council building in Brussels, Oct. 3, 2022. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell waits for the start of a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council at the EU Council building in Brussels, Oct. 3, 2022. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP.