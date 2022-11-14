The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela’s government issued an official statement this Sunday, November 13, sending its condolences to the people and the government of the Republic of Türkiye. There was a terrible explosion in the city of Istanbul, leaving fatalities, many injured and substantial material losses.

Venezuela joins Türkiye in mourning at this fateful moment, with Venezuela’s letter expressing its solidarity with the families, friends and relatives of the victims. The statement formulated wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Six people were killed and 81 others wounded this Sunday, when an explosion blasted the very busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the bomb attack “smells like terrorism.”

According to state news agency Anadolu, the incident was later deemed a terrorist attack by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay. “We consider it to be a terrorist act as a result of an attacker,” Oktay told reporters, “whom we consider to be a woman, detonating the bomb.”

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag presented a CCTV video that shows a woman sitting on a bench for more than 40 minutes, later getting up one or two minutes before the explosion. Leaving a bag behind. Monday morning, the Turkish interior ministry confirmed that a suspect is already in custody.

Likewise, the Venezuelan government’s statement voiced its trust in the action of the Turkish authorities. To both clarify the facts that mourn dozens of homes and to establish the due responsibilities of the case, while reiterating its condemnation of terrorism.

Below is the full non official translation of the communiqué:

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela extends its deepest condolences to the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Türkiye, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for the terrible explosion reported today in the city of Istanbul; leaving fatalities, numerous injuries and substantial material losses.

In the face of such an unfortunate event, Venezuela joins the mourning that overwhelms them at this fateful moment, expressing our solidarity with the families, friends and relatives of the victims as well as expressing wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela trusts in the action of the Turkish authorities to clarify the facts that mourn dozens of homes and to establish the due responsibilities of the case.

Likewise, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically condemns this fact and maintains its principled position of absolute condemnation of terrorist acts, methods and practices, in all their forms and manifestations.

Finally, the national government ratifies its feelings of brotherhood and solidarity with the government of President Recep Erdogan and the Turkish people at this time of deep sorrow and significant losses.

Caracas, November 13, 2022

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/MF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.