By S. – Jun 29, 2026

Did you know the U.S. FCC is implementing mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) rules for all customers wanting phone plans, which would require mobile service providers to collect customer IDs when signing up or renewing?

This is especially important for activists and journalists, but also for those wanting to protect their every click and search from telecom providers known for data leaks, data harvesting, and surveillance (like AT&T tapping into fiber-optic cables and sharing that data with the government).

Currently, when signing up for SIM cards, you are not required to present your real name, address, ID, or anything else giving away your identity. Mandatory ID throws this out the window: a name is now tied to your phone number—and by extension, all activity associated with it, including calls and texts.

Privacy advocates have found two primary ways to get around handing over identifiable information:

The Cash Method: Buying a physical SIM card from a store using cash, then activating it online with anonymous credentials. I recommend this approach since it doesn’t come with fees. The Gift Card Method: Buying a SIM card online using a prepaid gift card (e.g., a Visa gift card), and activating it with said credentials. Visa gift cards have a $7.50 fee.

I’ll go through doing both using Mint Mobile, as it is one of the most affordable and anonymous-friendly services out there. This guide is intended for phones you use for privacy communications, separate from the one tied to your identity.

Activating SIM cards using cash

First off, use a separate phone. Inserting an anonymous SIM into phones that have ever had a SIM tied to your name means tying your phone’s IMEI to your new SIM as well. This matters even more if you’re concerned about location tracking (like Stingray pings), because without your name on the account, a tracked device is just a device, not a person.

Now that that’s out of the way, head to your local retailer that sells Mint Mobile SIM cards, like Best Buy or Target. Ideally, wear a mask to hide yourself from cameras. If you want to test Mint Mobile’s carrier coverage in your area before committing, which you probably should, Mint offers a 7-day free trial period with their $2 SIM kit.

You’ll buy your preferred plan using cash, so have the amount ready. Tell them you don’t have a phone number for rewards, and when they ask you if you want to sign up, tell them no thanks. Linking a rewards phone number to your purchase is a one-way ticket to a digital trail.

Now that you have the SIM card in hand, use Mint Mobile’s ‘Activate Your SIM’ feature through a browser, ideally using a VPN. Set up your Mint Mobile account with some random first and last name, and a burner email from Proton that you’ll remember and use for anonymous services like these. Once you’ve signed up, it’ll prompt you to place the SIM inside your phone.

I do not recommend eSIMs, as those require Mint Mobile’s app to get set up, and the app requires incredibly invasive permissions like extracting your phone number and unique digital ID.

Renewing your plan

To renew your plan, buy a new physical SIM from the store using cash, or do what I do and load a good chunk of money into a Visa gift card bought using cash for auto-renewal. Log in to your Mint Mobile, use the gift card’s payment information to renew, and activate auto-renew. If you’re planning to keep this line long-term, consider buying several Visa gift cards at once with cash. Store them safely and use them for renewal. Once the KYC rule takes effect, gift card payments may stop working—so stock up while you can.

Activating SIM cards using prepaid gift cards

The process is similar, except you buy the gift card before the SIM. You’ll load a Visa gift card with cash in-person at the store, then select the Mint plan you’d like through a browser, enter anonymous credentials (including a fake address) and save them in case you need to contact customer support later. Buy the plan with your gift card. Keep in mind Visa gift cards are not reloadable, so you’ll either need to load enough for your plan, load extra the first time around for future renewals, or just buy new cards for renewal.

These tips ensure your calls, texts, and internet activity aren’t directly traced back to your name, but be sure to pair them with a reliable VPN (I recommend Mullvad) to mask your IP so internet providers can’t pinpoint your exact location. If you don’t already use a VPN, you should activate and insert your SIM at a coffee shop near you, not your home WiFi, so your ISP doesn’t tie the activation to your home IP address.

Join me as we work to anonymize ourselves.

Your turn

So which method will you try: the cash-in-store, or online gift card method?

(Techy Arab)