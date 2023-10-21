October 20, 2023
A mural on a wall depicting a person holding a Palestinian flag (left) and the following caption (right): “From Ferguson to Palestine, Resistance is not a crime, end racism now!” Photo: Sotwe.com/File photo.

A mural on a wall depicting a person holding a Palestinian flag (left) and the following caption (right): “From Ferguson to Palestine, Resistance is not a crime, end racism now!” Photo: Sotwe.com/File photo.